Beyonce and Jay-Z recently welcomed their little bundles of joy and everyone is sending their hearty congratulations and thoughtful presents — including Kim Kardashian — it has been alleged.

In a recent report by the StyleCaster, it has been revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took the time and effort to congratulate the Grammy Award-winning singer on her newborn twins. Apparently, the 36-year-old mother of two sent some expensive presents to Beyonce and her twins, adding that she went over the top just to impress the diva.

The outlet revealed that Kim Kardashian sent Beyonce one of her sold-out KKW Beauty contour kits in a gold box, which reportedly costs a whopping $150,000. The curvaceous beauty also allegedly gifted Beyonce’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and the newborn twins with $10,000 worth of clothes from her children’s clothing line, The Kids Supply. There were even claims that the reality star had some custom made pieces tailored for the twins.

However, rumors have it that Beyonce doesn’t show interest in keeping the gifts. Sources pointed out that Beyonce was appreciative of Kim Kardashian’s gesture, but opted to just give the presents away.

The news site added that Beyonce didn’t really have the need for such items, prompting her to just give it to the hospital staff.

It is worth noting though that Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have yet to confirm the rumors, so it’s best to take it with a grain of salt.

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have always been bombarded with rumors implying that they have something against each other. Just recently, Kim Kardashian was criticized after reportedly announcing she wants to have another baby by means of surrogacy shortly after Beyonce gave birth to her twins.

Avid fans of Beyonce were quick to slam the reality star, claiming that she has always been trying to follow in the singer’s footsteps. There were even claims that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has become really concern about Kim allegedly trying to be a Beyonce copycat.

It can be recalled that Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child. According to TMZ, the power couple already found a surrogate through an agency.

Reports also revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are willing to shell out $45,000 in 10 monthly installments. A deposit of over $68,000 was also paid to the agency, it has been alleged.

