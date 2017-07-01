Jessica Henwick may have confirmed that Nymeria Sand will be one of the first characters to die in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1. In addition to that, her Sand Snake sisters could join her pretty soon.

There is little doubt that Jessica Henwick is on fire right now. The young actress gained attention for playing the whip-wielding Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones before appearing as the Rebel pilot Jessika Pava in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However, it is Henwick’s portrayal of Marvel character Colleen Wing in Iron Fist that proved she is true star material. Unfortunately, her commitment to the Netflix series also resulted in Henwick considering an unexplained departure from Game of Thrones Season 7.

Jessica Henwick recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she had some trouble juggling Game of Thrones and Iron Fist. The actress admitted that she almost gave up on the HBO show but decided to grit her teeth and deal with the pressure so fans would learn what happened to Nymeria Sand. Unfortunately, it looks like things are not looking bright for the Sand Snakes in Game of Thrones Season 7.

“We pick up right where we left off and get into the nitty gritty very quickly. There is no time wasted this season.”

The statement teases on several possibilities, including a huge chance that numerous characters will be killed off right away. Some believe that Jessica Henwick may have confirmed that Nymeria Sand and the Sand Snakes will be the first to die in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1. There are speculations that their deaths will be similar to how they had murdered Dorne’s Prince Doran Martell, Areo Hotah, and Trystane Martell in “The Red Woman” last year.

The death of the Sand Snakes has long been theorized by Game of Thrones fans, especially after photos from the show’s Caceres set showed Euron Greyjoy parading the streets with Yara Greyjoy, Ellaria Sand, and her daughter Tyene as his prisoners. There was no sign of Theon Greyjoy, Nymeria Sand or her other sister Obara. Naturally, fans believe that the other characters may have been killed by the villain.

Will Nymeria Sand end up being the first character to die? The truth will be revealed when Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1 premieres on July 16.

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]