21 Savage And Amber Rose Fuel Dating Rumors With Flirty Video

Amber Rose, who announced she has been celibate for 2017 last month, has been spotted out with 21 Savage on several occasions. When asked about her celibacy pledge, the Instagram model ignored the question as she hopped into a car with the “No Heart” rapper.

21 Savage and Amber has been spotted out together holding hands, and the model refers to the 24-year-old rapper as “babe.”

The nine-year age gap does not seem to be an issue for the new couple as they get flirty in a video, which you can watch below. 21 Savage is seen in the video rubbing Amber’s shoulder and saying the following: “I’m so happy I met you” to which she responds the same.

The gangster rapper shows his romantic side stating that she looks beautiful without effort and when she wears her “nerd” glasses. Amber also filmed the rapper getting a haircut in which he states that he is cutting off his famous dreadlocks.

The “Red Opps” rapper’s mixtape Savage Mode is certified gold and produced two platinum singles “X” and “No Heart.” 21 Savage has announced his first studio album ISSA, which is slated for release later this year.

#PressPlay: #21Savage got #AmberRose blushing, chile! #BaeWatch A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife has been linked to Val Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars, Basketballer Terrence Ross, Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and recently 21 Savage. Wiz and Amber have a son together and seem to have a good co-parenting relationship.

Amber and 21 Savage were recently photographed together holding hands after leaving a restaurant in a Los Angeles hotspot.

Amber Rose and her new boo 21 Savage pic.twitter.com/dyZE7WG3D1 — Hip Hop Weekly (@HipHopWeekly) June 29, 2017

The model was wearing a pink tank top, which showed her heavily tattooed arms with blue denim jeans and glasses. 21 Savage was wearing a camouflage hoodie with a gray t-shirt along with orange and white Nike shoes.

Hood Bitch ???? A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

The couple hopped into a car with Amber taking the wheel.

Amber Rose has frequently referred to Wiz Khalifa as the love of her life but doubts that the former couple will get back together. Wiz has moved on to a new relationship, and Amber is in the honeymoon phase with new boyfriend 21 Savage.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]