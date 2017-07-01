Kenya Moore Fired Over Marc Daly? The Married ‘RHOA’ Star Responds To The Rumor On Social Media

Kenya Moore surprised many viewers of RHOA when she got married to her husband Marc Daly. Just last year, she was in a tumultuous relationship with Matt Jordan and Kenya did not announce that she was in a new relationship until wedding pictures surfaced.

A recent report by Radar Online states that Kenya Moore may be fired over her secret wedding to Marc Daly. The publication reports the following: “The network isn’t happy with the recent series of events involving her ‘wedding,'” according to a source. “They feel that it put the authenticity of the series in jeopardy.”

Phaedra Parks was recently fired for her “date rape” accusation against fellow cast mate Kandi Burruss and her lack of openness surrounding her personal life.

Kenya Moore has taken to Instagram to respond to rumors that she has been fired. Kenya posted a picture where she is wearing an Emilio Pucci blouse, a Dolce & Gabbana skirt and Louboutin shoes. In the Instagram post, she confirms that she will be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10.

The Bravo network is yet to respond to the rumor that she has been fired and her return is yet to be confirmed.

Kenya Moore has stated that she will have a ceremonial wedding next year, which will likely be filmed by Bravo. There are also rumors that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star may be pregnant by Marc Daly.

Vintage @dvf ???? #essence A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

In a recent interview, Kenya Moore, 46, expressed her desire to have children with her husband. The reality TV star also stated that she has not discussed with Marc Daly whether he will appear in Season 10 of RHOA.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Kenya and Marc met each other about a year ago and were introduced by Chef Roblé Ali. However, they did not begin dating until December last year. Although the former model knew he was the man she wanted to marry, they dated for about six months before tying the knot in St Lucia.

Some skeptical fans have suggested that the marriage is staged, while others are happy for her. Kenya has slammed rumors that she got married for the cameras and considers Marc Daly her true love.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 has begun filming. It seems unlikely that Kenya has been fired and there has been no announcement from the network.

With the return of Nene Leakes and Kenya’s marriage, the upcoming season could be one with a lot of drama.

What do you think about Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly?

