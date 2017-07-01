Venus Williams Breaks Silence After Fatal Car Crash: ‘I Am Devastated And Heartbroken’

Venus Williams has broken her silence following the fatal car crash in which a 78-year-old man was killed. Williams expressed deep emotions in a Facebook post, saying that she felt “devastated and heartbroken” about the tragic incident.

Venus Williams, 37, was involved in a horrific car crash on Sunday, June 9, and judging from her Facebook post, her heart is burdened by guilt over the accidental death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson.

“I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident,” she wrote in the post to her Facebook followers. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.”

According to TMZ, she also released a statement through her attorney in which she described the incident as “unfortunate.”

Police have reportedly determined that the tennis superstar was “at fault” in the accident, according to TMZ. She reportedly violated the victim’s right of way while driving through a busy intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Venus’ attorney Malcom Cunningham revealed that “Williams actually entered the intersection on a green light.”

“The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 mph when Mrs. Barson crashed into her,” Cunningham continued. “Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations.”

“This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

According to the police report, there was no evidence that Venus was driving under the influence of alcohol or any other drug. There was also no evidence that she was distracted by an electronic device at the time of the crash. Thus, Venus might have seen the other car while approaching the intersection but failed to stop. Her action led to a T-bone collision at the intersection.

Venus reportedly claimed that the collision occurred because she was forced to slow down at the intersection due to a traffic backup. She was unable to make it through the intersection in time because of the backup.

Regardless of her point of view, the police report was clear that “[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver].”

The victim, Jerome Barson, was the passenger in the car driven by his wife, Linda. According to Linda’s statement to the police, she was approaching an intersection in Palm Beach Garden, Florida, on June 9, westbound, when Venus’ northbound car suddenly entered the intersection despite the green light that gave her the right of way.

She was unable to stop her car and she T-boned Venus’ SUV.

Her husband, the passenger in the car, reportedly died after suffering from internal bleeding, a fractured spine and massive internal organ damage, Hollywood Life reported. He was rushed to the hospital where he died two weeks later. Jerome reportedly died on the 68th birthday of his wife, Linda, who escaped death in the accident but suffered multiple bone fractures, including a broken sternum.

The family of the victim has sued Venus in a wrongful death lawsuit.

