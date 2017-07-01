Stephen Curry Set To Sign Record NBA Deal With The Warriors

Stephen Curry has agreed to sign a five-year contract worth a record $201 million with the Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP award winner agreed to the contract on Friday, according to his agent Jeff Austin. This is not only the biggest contract in the history of the NBA but also the first to cross the $200 million threshold. With the signing of this super extension, Curry will set a new standard for NBA players, and the $200 million mark could easily be the norm for future superstars.

The general manager of the Golden State Warriors, Bob Myers, announced on Friday that the deal would be finalized at the end of the free-agency moratorium, on Thursday, July 6, ESPN reports. During this off-season, Curry was one of NBA’s most unrestricted free agents. There was, however, little doubt that he would end up signing an extension with the Warriors. The owner of the Golden State Warriors, Joe Lacob, had declared his intention of keeping Curry after his team won their second title in three years last month.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep Steph here and happy. And I know he wants to be here and we want him here. So I do not anticipate any issues with him staying.”

Following the announcement of his contract extension, Curry was congratulated by LeBron James, whom he has faced in the past three finals, two of which he won.

Stephen Curry has been with the Golden State Warriors for eight years now. He has had one of the most influential roles in directing the team’s recent successes. The Warriors just won their second NBA championship in three years last month.

Curry was previously playing on a four-year contract worth $44 million. When he signed that extension in 2013, there were serious concerns about his ankles. Instead, during that time, Curry emerged as one of NBA’s most promising players, winning the tournament’s MVP award twice, the All-Star award four times and the All-NBA first-team performer award three times.

At 29-years-old, Curry holds a career average of 22.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game with the Golden State Warriors. He is considered by many to be the greatest pure shooter of all time. He has scored the most three-pointers in the league for five consecutive seasons now. His career three-pointer shooting percentage of 43.8 is the third-highest of all time in the NBA, and his career total of 1,917 points is the 10th highest of all time.

