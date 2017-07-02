‘Respect For My President’ Woman Cleans Graffiti On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Of POTUS, Twitter Explodes

A woman is being praised and criticized for cleaning the defaced Hollywood Walk of Fame star of President Trump.

Makenna Greenwald posted pictures of herself on Twitter kneeling down and scrubbing off marker lines with a tissue. According to the Hill, the 20-year-old woman from Wyoming had tweeted that she had nothing but admiration for the president, adding that she was raised right and was the reason why she stopped to clean his Hollywood Walk of Fame star after it was disfigured.

As usual with all things concerning the 45th president of the United States of America, Makenna’s gesture has polarized opinions. Many people have praised the college student’s actions, including Fox News personality, Sean Hannity. Hannity commended Greenwald, but also threw jabs at news media outlets like CNN and NBC News, urging them to look and learn on how to respect the presidential office.

Even Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son joined in the fray, thanking the Wyoming woman for her courage and commitment towards making the United States great once again.

However, the Daily Mail is reporting that alongside the praise also came pockets of criticism from social media users. One user accused Makenna Greenwald of seeking attention, by having someone take a picture as she consciously cleaned the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of the president. Another Twitter user attacked Greenwald’s perceived ignorance, pointing out that the president she loved so much had pushed through a ban to separate loved ones from one another.

In 2007, billionaire businessman Trump received the 2,327th Hollywood Walk of Fame star in recognition for his work on The Apprentice. But since Trump announced his candidacy in May 2015, it has been targeted repeatedly by individuals protesting against his administration.

On the day Donald Trump was officially nominated to spearhead the presidential race of the Republican Party, a contentious artist known as Plastic Jesus built a wall around Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles. The miniature wall was in protest of Trump’s divisive proposal of erecting a massive wall along the US-Mexico border to keep illegal immigrants from flooding into the country.

In addition, a few weeks before the November election last year, a man dressed as a construction worker vandalized Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star using a pick ax and sledgehammer. James Lambert Otis had planned to remove the entire star, auction it, and give the money to women that alleged they had been sexually assaulted by the would-be president. The 53-year-old ended up removing only the brass medallion and smashing it into pieces.

The LAPD is looking for the man who destroyed Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a sledgehammer and a pick ax https://t.co/DOUNaEr81d pic.twitter.com/A1S2dQqfSe — CNN (@CNN) October 27, 2016

Otis pleaded no contest to a felony charge and was sentenced to 20 days of community service and given three years probation. He was also ordered to pay $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust as a fine for the damage he had caused.

In June, the star was again covered with #Resist stickers during a protest March in California.

[Featured Image by Richard Vogel/Fotolia/AP Images]