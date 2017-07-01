‘If You Want Donald Trump To Act Presidential, Have Some Respect’: Levin

Conservative talk show host Mark Levin has lashed out saying that if Trump critics want Donald to behave in a “presidential” fashion, they should respect the office of the president.

“You want him to act presidential? Then you have respect for the office of the president.”

Levin made the comments during an editorial response to the outrage Trump had provoked with a criticism of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and its co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Levin said that his only beef with Trump’s Morning Joe” comments was that they might increase the ratings for the show, reports Breitbart.

He said, “[I] get it. The liberals and morals — they’re all worked up, and they’re very upset about it. The only reason I object to what the president did with this tweet was because he jacked up the ratings for that nonsensical show that I never watched — Scarborough and Scarborough and company.”

Levin went on to say that Trump is an accomplished individual and a “man’s man” who deserves respect.

He questioned the moral fiber of Trump’s critics when he pointed out that they have attacked Trump over everything from his looks to his genitalia. The conservative host declared that Trump was only standing up for himself.

Levin said, “But here’s the bottom line. You attack a man repeatedly who is a proud, accomplished man, a man’s man. You attack him personally for his looks. You attack him for his genitalia. And at some point, a man is going to stand up.”

It was at this point in the rant that Levin told leftists they should have respect for the office of the president if they want the president to conduct himself in a certain way.

Levin made it clear that he was not implying that Trump should have sent his latest controversial tweet. However, Levin added that a tweet is “not the end of the world.”

He said, “You want him to act presidential? Then you have respect for the office of the president. I’m not saying you should have tweeted that. It’s not the end of the world that he did tweet it either.”

“MSNBC has a problem,” he continued. “From morning until night, it is the same show with different people, different dresses, different suits… It’s the same with CNN.”

In his latest tweet, Trump accused Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski of having a low I.Q. and implied that he had turned her down sexually because she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

