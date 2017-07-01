‘Charmed’ Star, Alyssa Milano Ends 15-Year TV Feud With Shannen Doherty

Former Charmed co-stars Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano have ended their feud.

According to People magazine, Milano on Thursday revealed that she had made up with cancer-free Doherty and is leaving the past in the past. The 44-year-old disclosed that she and Shannen were talking and had spoken just three days ago. Alyssa said Shannen was on vacation with her husband and they had both agreed to get together when she got back.

Milano and Doherty played sisters Phoebe and Prue Halliwell alongside Holly Marie Combs in the supernatural soapie, Charmed which debuted in 1998. In 2001, Shannen left the hit drama after three seasons. The show would go on for five more seasons before being before it was stopped in 2006.

In a 2013 interview, Doherty explained that she left the rested show because there was too much drama on set. She subtly disclosed that she missed her co-star, Holly Marie Combs leaving no one in doubt that the tension was between her and Milano. Shannen went on take a jab at Alyssa saying if she would ever appear in a Charmed reboot, it would depend on if Combs was also interested.

“There was too much drama on set and not enough passion for the work. I miss Holly a lot. She is one of my best friends and I love her dearly and there were never ever, any problems between the two of us. We will always be pals. She doesn’t even know if she’s going back to the show because she doesn’t want to be there without me.”

Recently, Milano speaking on Watch What Happens Live on Bravo disclosed that her time in the supernatural soapie was far from magical. The Mistresses actress in a US Magazine story admitted that there were “some rough days” on set and wagged a finger at the extreme closeness of her co-stars for undermining the show.

“Holly and Shannen were best friends for like 10 years before the show started. So it was very much sort of like high school. I was hoping that in our thirties it wouldn’t be like that anymore.”

Holly who presently stars in ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars tweeted her disapproval to Milano’s “high school” reference. When Alyssa tried to smooth things over with her former co-star by tweeting back, Combs did not respond.

But 15 years on, it seems like Doherty and Milano have finally buried the hatchet and decided to move on.

Milano said the feud between them happened so long ago and was now unimportant. The 44-year-old actress added that so much had happened to make them both reflect on their lives and make the most of it all.

“I think that what she (Shannen) has gone through and motherhood in my life… it just changes people. I’m so happy that she’s feeling well. I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can’t wait to see her.”

Alyssa Milano was referring to Shannen’s public battle with cancer. The 46-year-old Beverly 90210 star recently announced that she was cancer-free and flaunted curly black locks while holidaying with her photographer husband in Mexico.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/ Fotolia/AP Images]