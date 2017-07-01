‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Dario And Abigail Get Married, Chad DiMera Argues Over Thomas After Wedding

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the past several weeks teased Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) and Abigail (Marci Miller) would get married. However, something always happened to stop it from going forward. A few examples are Abby not being divorced from Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) yet and the plane going missing returning from Greece. Now that those obstacles are out of the way, Chad and Gabi (Camila Banus) have gotten together. This has caused Abby to move forward with her fake marriage to Dario. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Vilasuso talked about the wedding and how Chad responds when Dario mentions baby Thomas.

According to the magazine, Jordi Vilasuso explains that Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) tries to get Chad to stop Abigail from marrying Dario. However, he insists that he has moved on with Gabi Hernandez. Somehow, Chad and Gabi end up being “surprise witnesses” at Dario and Abby’s wedding. At first, Dario is concerned that Chad will try to stop the nuptials. However, he quickly realizes that Chad can’t do anything because this is what Abigail wants.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Dario and Abigail ask Abe Carver (James Reynolds) to perform the wedding. Not only is he a longtime friend of Abby’s, but he can legally officiate marriages. Dario wants to get the legal ceremony over with quickly. It will help him remain in the country, and it will send a message to Chad that he no longer has a chance with Abigail.

The real drama begins after Dario and Abigail are legally married. Dario tells Chad that he will always be there for Thomas. Even though he was trying to reassure Chad, he doesn’t see it this way at all. He responds with anger and tells Dario that he will never be a father to his little boy.

“He is trying to make the best out of the situation. At the end of the day, Dario loves Abigail and wants to give her the world.”

However, as “Chabby” fans know, Abigail’s world is Chad and Thomas.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? How long will Dario and Abigail last before she ends up back in Chad DiMera’s arms?

