‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Cody And Jessica Showmance Is In Trouble & Paul And Kevin Pledge Loyalty

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease that Cody Nickson may not be as into Jessica Graf as she is with him and could soon end their showmance. Paul Abrahamian and Kevin Schlehuber get to know each other and become the BB19 favorite duo. The live feeds lack excitement after most of the houseguests go to sleep early after a brutal power of veto challenge.

Cody And Jessica’s Showmance Is In Trouble

According to Online Big Brother, Cody and Mark Jansen talk about his showmance with Jessica. Cody tries to reassure him that he is with the guys and not with Jessica. Cody added that Jessica has no idea how little of an influence she has over him and that he is feeling trapped with her because she is acting like a jealous girlfriend.

Apparently, Jessica is jealous of Alex Ow. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that she got all bent out of shape when Cody mentioned that he would like to work with Alex. From there, it blew out of proportion, and she implied that Cody “had a thing with Alex.” Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that the fallout with Jessica created drama and now Matt and Raven Walton aren’t sure if working with Alex is a good game move.

Jessica tells Cody she doesn't want him to make her look dumb #BB19 pic.twitter.com/WJLY9Qek0K — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) July 1, 2017

Do you think Cody really is ready to cut Jessica out of the alliance? Perhaps, but maybe he was just trying to reassure Mark that he is dedicated to their alliance. We’ll have to see how it plays out over the next few days.

Paul And Kevin Team Up

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul tells Kevin that he will try his best to keep him safe. He assures him that the “other side of the house” has not mentioned his name at all as a nomination possibility. Paul added that he convinced them that Ramses Soto took the $25,000 (even though Kevin did) temptation.

One thing Paul and Kevin agreed on was that Josh is in real trouble because no one in the house likes him. Josh is safe this week (he won safety), but his days are numbered in the Big Brother house. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that eventually, it will get to him that no one in the house likes him and he could self-evict.

So far, the plan seems to be Alex will use the POV on herself and Cody will nominate Jason in her place. It sounds like Jason will be the one to go home, but in the game of Big Brother, Jillian Parker could be the one sent packing.

