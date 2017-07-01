Is Brad Pitt Donating All Of Angelina Jolie’s Gifts To Charity To Get Over Their Divorce?

Brad Pitt is known for being a pretty charitable guy but there’s a rumor going around that he is donating all of the gifts that ex-wife Angelina Jolie gave him to charity. While this does sound like a good way to cope with the aftermath of a very public divorce, Gossip Cop says that the story is fake.

As Gossip Cop reports, OK! Magazine is one of the tabloids that claimed that Brad is donating all of Jolie’s gifts in order to recover from their breakup.

“It started with him packing up their wedding pictures and snowballed from there. Now he’s giving away antiques, artwork and jewelry Angie gave him, like a $50,000 gold watch for their first wedding anniversary,” a reported “insider” said to the tabloid. “Brad’s a sentimental guy, and he figures this stuff will break his heart if he keeps it around… Cleaning house is giving Brad some closure. He’s shedding a lot of tears, but he says it’s helping him heal.”

Gossip Cop, a site that’s known for debunking celebrity rumors, say that they contacted Pitt’s rep who told them that the OK! Magazine story is completely “ridiculous.” Gossip Cop also states that OK! is notorious for making up news stories about Brad as they’ve busted them for reporting erroneous details about life with his kids and photoshopping photos of the family. They also debunked a rumor that Angelina regretted their breakup and wanted the War Machine actor back.

These days there are more rumors that Angelina and Brad got together in London with their kids. Hollywood Life reported that the Jolie-Pitt clan was temporarily reunited in London recently. An alleged insider source told Hollywood Life that the reunion took place when both parents realized they would be in London at the same time.

“Brad used his European vacation to do some serious soul-searching and try to find some meaning in his post-Angie life…The highlight of Brad’s trip however, was a quick, Angie-approved, visit with his children in London,” the source reportedly said. “Brad is back home now with a new perspective on his life, his career, and his place in the world. Brad is hopeful about his future now that he has returned stateside after the whirlwind trip that included several countries.”

Hollywood Life has had some of their stories about Brad and Angelina debunked by Gossip Cop as well. So it’s probably best to take this one with a grain of salt until some photo evidence of the reunion surfaces.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards]