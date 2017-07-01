Bella Hadid Called ‘So Skinny’ In Latest Racy Modeling Photo

Bella Hadid seems to be enjoying her time in Italy this week as the model continues to share glimpses of her current work.

The 20-year-old posted a nearly-nude photo to her Instagram on Friday, and her followers were quick to point out how thin she looks. In fact, some fans said the younger Hadid sister is “so skinny” as people once again share their concerns over Bella’s weight.

One Instagram user asked Hadid “why are you skinny af” before telling her to eat more. However, some fans were impressed by the photo of Bella as they shared their support of her thin figure.

She was referred to as “queen,” “body goals,” and “perfect” by some despite others questioning her noticeably slim figure. Another Instagram user even tagged her ex, The Weeknd, in the comment section as they stated “u [sic] gotta see this man.”

This isn’t the first time Hadid’s weight has been the topic of discussion. Last year, Hadid was criticized as being too thin to represent the Nike brand as customers expressed their outrage online. Of course, this was following her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance in November.

Since then, Bella has defended her weight as she claimed she didn’t mean to lose so much for the fashion show, according to Life & Style magazine.

in Eutopia ???????????? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

“I really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like, I want boobs. I want my a** back.”

But Bella hasn’t seemed to gain any weight back as she continues to generate concern from fans. In April, Hadid found herself at the center of controversy once again after posting a strikingly skinny bikini photo. Life & Style reported on the concerns as they quoted social media comments.

Some said Bella “looks dead” as others simply stated seeing her bones is not pretty. But one fan took things a step further as they shared their fears over the model’s influence on women and girls.

“So beautiful but so sad…way too skinny. I sure hope no one has pursued dramatic weight loss to look like Bella.”

Reflect and recharge ????❤️???? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

With almost 14 million followers on Instagram alone, it does seem as if Bella has quite the reach when it comes to her influence.

Hadid has quite the high-fashion career, which brings its own pressures and expectations of models. It seems Bella is stuck trying to please her fans and her employers as she continues to rise in the fashion industry.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]