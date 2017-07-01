Kylie Jenner Refuses To Film Her Spinoff Show In Jeopardy As The KUWTK Star Refuses To Show Up In Filming

Kylie Jenner’s t-shirt controversy is barely over and she is back on the headlines with new allegations. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians mainstay was said to be displaying a bad attitude on the set of her own show titled Life of Kylie.

Some of the production staff working on Jenner’s show relayed that the 19-year-old model and reality TV star is really rude. The insider further tells Radar that the teen’s behavior is totally ruining the program by holding up production since she constantly refuses to show up for filming.

Moreover, another source close to Jenner divulged that the KUWTK star does not want to go to the studio to re-shoot some scenes when necessary. Apparently, Jenner’s improper attitude is putting her own show in a tight situation.

“It is like Kylie does not even care. She just ignores any schedule that dictates when she is supposed to be in the studio,” the source lamented.

As if these were not enough, it was mentioned that aside from her non-appearance in the filming, she does not leave any note or say anything to the production team with regards to her attendance. Thus, even if everything has already been set up, no one really knows that she is not coming at all.

Reportedly, the producers are struggling to save Life of Kylie from disaster and they need Jenner to cooperate. Most probably, the model lost full interest in her program because it did not turn out in the way she wanted it to be.

The show was also said to be running out of content as Jenner does not want to share too much of her life. In the end, the things that were already filmed were pretty boring.

If Kylie Jenner will not get herself together and continue to act like a spoiled brat, Life of Kylie is in serious trouble. Now, in reaction to her alleged prima donna behavior, people were saying that this is so unprofessional of her.

Obviously irritated, others commented that the production team should just quit filming Jenner and watch her cry for lack of work. They also said that this is not surprising anymore since Kylie has long been known to be rude. She feels “entitled,” that she can do anything, because of her famous family.

Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie Jenner recently apologized to the family and fans of music legends including Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., The Doors, and Ozzy Osbourne after they earned backlash for selling $125 tees featuring their faces placed over the pictures and official logos of the said rock and hip-hop superstars.

