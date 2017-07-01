Taylor Swift Sets Up Huge Red, White, And Blue Waterslide For Annual Fourth Of July Party

Taylor Swift may be off the radar for now, but the singer isn’t missing out on a chance to host her annual Fourth of July party. Taylor, who has been out of the spotlight for months, has installed a giant inflatable red, white, and blue waterslide in the backyard of her Rhode Island home.

According to Hollywood Life, the appearance of the festive and fun waterslide only means one thing; Taylor is about to host her annual summer Fourth of July bash. In the past, Swift’s July parities have been epic, and it seems that each year she finds a way to outdo herself. This year, guests will be having fun in the sun as they enjoy the inflatable water toy.

As Taylor Swift fans know, the singer often enlists her girl squad to attend the parties, as well as all of her super famous friends. Taylor often posts photos of herself and her squad enjoying the summer holiday and her fans love every snapshot of the singer and her celebrity pals living it up red, white, and blue style.

Last year, Taylor Swift’s Independence Day party was huge, and introduced Tom Hiddleston as a new member of the singer’s friend group. The pair, who were dating at the time, seemed to happily enjoy each other’s company, as Tom donned a shirt that read, “I <3 TS.” At that time Tom and Taylor had been dating for two months, and this year Swift has yet another new man to spend the Fourth of July with.

Taylor Swift will probably be flying down the giant waterslide with her new man, actor Joe Alwyn, 26. The paparazzi will likely be out heavy trying to get photos of Taylor, Joe, and the rest of Swift’s squad as they celebrate the holiday in style. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting any news or photos from the party, which is shaping up to be another classic T. Swift blowout.

