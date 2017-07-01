Woman Who Took Vile Selfies Of Herself Having Sex With Her Poodle And An Underage Boy Jailed

A woman from Port Angeles, Washington, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for having sex with an underage boy and her own pet poodle. Forty-two-year-old Deanna Wilson was handed the sentence in a plea deal by Judge Christopher Melly at the Clallam County Superior Court.

The twisted woman, who has two teenage daughters of her own, reportedly took selfies of herself partaking in the vile acts. Wilson took selfies of herself having sex with the unnamed 15-year-old boy, even sending a picture of his genitals to one of her friends. She had reportedly lured the victim, along with a group of other kids, into her house with alcoholic beverages, The Sun reports.

But when forensic experts ran a scan of the woman’s phone, they found something even more vile. The woman reportedly had photos of herself engaging in sexual acts with her own pet poodle on more than one occasion. Although her face couldn’t be seen in these photos, Wilson was identified by a distinct mark she has on her body. The prosecutor, Michele Devlin, addressed the Clallam County Superior Court with the following.

“The facts of this case are disturbing, and that is a minor word to use. Unfortunately, we had a young man who was ‘Hey, I got a cougar’. But then we also have the adult who took advantage of that.”

According to Ms. Devlin, the victims had refused to help the case, but Wilson confessed on her own. Wilson reportedly told Ms. Devlin that she knew well “how to get around the boys.”

In the statement she made in the court, Deanna Wilson put the blame on alcohol, claiming that she couldn’t remember most of the vile act that she had partaken in. Wilson told Judge Christopher Melly that she has always dated older people and that she isn’t into young boys.

“I’m not into young people. I’ve always dated men older than me. I am truly sorry for what I have done and the people I have hurt.”

Wilson also admitted to possessing pictures of minors engaging in sexual acts and dealing with those images. She further admitted to the animal cruelty charges regarding the vile act with her poodle. But regardless of her confessions and her guilt, the 42-year-old mother-of-two was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Friends and family of Deanna Wilson claim that she has been a victim of abuse herself, both as a child and during her marriage. But according to the prosecutor, Michele Devlin, while Wilson’s circumstances were tragic, they were no excuse for doing what she did. Judge Christopher Melly said the following during Wilson’s sentencing.

“One thing I haven’t heard is that you had the inability to determine right from wrong. So my operating assumption is you knew the difference between right and wrong, and you chose the wrong path.”

[Featured Image by 271 EAK MOTO/Shutterstock]