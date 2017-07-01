Katy Perry Is Going To Australia In 2018 – For Her ‘Witness: The Tour’ Concert Series

Katy Perry is going Down Under again, giving her Australian fans new opportunities to catch her live, as a part of her Witness: The Tour concert series. The event is still a year away with Perry planning the Australian tour for next summer, but the early announcement gives fans time to plan for the 2018 summer concert.

Katy Perry Adds Australia To Her Witness: The Tour Schedule

Earlier this week, Perry hinted at a possible concert tour, while making a guest appearance on an Australian radio station. As Just Jared Jr. reports, that announcement has gone from a tease to an official announcement, revealing that Katy has aligned with sponsor Myer, a Sydney department store chain, for the tour.

Perry will kick off the Australian leg of her Witness: The Tour series on June 30, 2018 in Sydney.

The official announcement came down just as Katy was set to perform a concert at the Sydney Opera House. Following that concert, Perry visited with fans, signing autographs and posing for selfies.

Prior to Ms. Perry’s Sydney Opera House concert, she teased the event on Twitter, sharing her love of Australian cuisine and her wry sense of humor.

“Also don’t be shy, bring me a meat pie (it’s my personal AUS goal to try as many as I can during my short visit),” tweeted Katy Perry.

‪????????AUSTRALIA YOUR TIME HAS COME ???????? #WITNESSTHETOUR is heading your way July-August 2018❗Tickets on sale THIS July 19❗Link in bio. A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Witness: The Tour Concert Dates Bring Katy Perry Down Under

The concert dates for Katy’s 2018 visit to Australia are as follows:

July 24 – Perth Arena

July 30 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Aug. 2 & 3 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Aug. 8 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Aug. 13 & 14 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

This will be Katy’s first return to Australia, since her 2014 Prismatic world tour, which boasted 350,000 ticket sales, making it the biggest tour of the year, according to Billboard. For that tour, Perry enlisted promoter Paul Dainty and, at the time of the Prismatic tour, Dainty predicted that Katy could have sold out an additional 12 dates in Australia.

Mr. Dainty adds that Perry’s 2014 tour had 23 dates in Australia alone. He says Katy is very popular in the country and feels confident that her Witness tour will be just as successful, if not more so.

????????????????I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa???????????????? A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Katy Perry has debuted two singles in the top spot on Australian music charts and Prism and Teenage Dream have also soared to the number one spot on the country’s album chart. Witness fell just short, peaking at number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]