Trump Plans Low-Key Fourth Of July Celebration, Tries To Break Obama’s Traditional Star-Studded Event

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to throw a surprisingly low-key Independence Day party — something completely different compared to former President Barack Obama’s grand celebration of the nation’s significant event.

July 4th is drawing near and the White House is gearing up already to commemorate the momentous event. However, this year’s celebration of Independence Day might be different from the previous ones as reports revealed that Trump opted for a mellower affair.

According to Vanity Fair, Trump has decided to keep things low-key during the event, adding that he will be breaking the Obama-era tradition of hosting a grand celebration on Fourth of July.

Apparently, the president will spend the holiday weekend on a golf trip in New Jersey and will return to Washington D.C. on Monday — just in time for the Independence Day celebration on Tuesday.

Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady’s Director of Communications and Special Assistant to the President, confirmed to Vanity Fair that Trump’s official Fourth of July celebration will include a simple picnic on the South Lawn for armed services members and their families. Meanwhile, the White House staff and their families will be treated to a fireworks display later in the evening.

Trump’s low-key celebration of Independence Day is a far cry from his predecessor’s offerings. Obama is known for his star-studded and grand celebration of Fourth of July, which many find enjoyable.

It can be recalled that Obama has invited some of the biggest names in the music industry during his previous celebrations of Independence Day. The former president featured artists such as Bruno Mars, Janelle Monae, and Kendrick Lamar to add more fun to the event. Guests also enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display and marching band.

Obama himself even got himself onstage and performed a heartfelt “Happy Birthday” song to his daughter Malia, who had just turned 18 at that time.

Although Trump’s team already made it clear that the president will have a low-key celebration of Independence Day, the rest of D.C. reportedly planned something more special.

According to Vanity Fair, PBS will be hosting a Capitol Fourth at the West Lawn. The televised concert is expected to feature performances by John Stamos, Trace Adkins, Jim Belushi, and Dan Aykroyd of the Blues Brothers, the Beach Boys, and the National Symphony Orchestra. Aside from that, the Smithsonian will be hosting the Folklife Festival on the National Mall.

Other activities to be expected on Fourth of July include the annual Independence Day Parade and a fireworks display by the National Parks Department. The Washington Nationals are also hosting the New York Mets.

