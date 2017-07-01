‘I’m Sorry’: Adele Cancels Remaining 2017 Tour Dates After Telling Fans She May ‘Never Tour Again’

Another note from singer Adele has hit the internet days after the “Hello” singer first claimed to concertgoers in an open letter that she may never go on tour again, with the new letter effectively cancelling the remaining dates of the same tour, due to reported vocal cord issues.

Writers for Entertainment Weekly detail that the 29-year-old Grammy-award winning vocalist was “devastated” to pass along the message that her sold-out appearances at London’s Wembley Stadium this coming Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, titled “The Finale,” could not go on as scheduled.

“I don’t even know how to start this,” Adele said with sadness on Instagram.

“The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life,” the singer continued, adding “to come home to [London to] such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off but did, has blown me away.”

Be that as it may, apparently, Adele went on to mention that the strain of performing for 121 nights over the 16-month “Adele Live” music excursion has caused serious “damage” to her vocal cords.

“I’ve struggled vocally both nights,” Adele admits, as Just Jared shares, “[and] I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn’t open up at all today, and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords.”

“And on medical advice, I simply am unable to perform over the weekend,” she ultimately surmised in the note, a move that Adele says is not something she planned.

“To not complete this milestone in my career is something I’m struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn’t having to write this,” Adele opined about having to cancel the last two dates of her tour.

“I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year. To not be able to finish it, is something I’m really struggling to come to terms with. It’s as if my whole career has been building up to these four shows.”

However, a note from Adele that was secretly delivered to fans who attended her second performance at Wembley Stadium through purchased tour booklets earlier in the week, read quite differently from an emotional stance as the superstar singer alluded to being mentally “suited” to deal with the stresses of life as a touring musician, as the Inquisitr reported on June 28, by way of People.

“I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things,” Adele penned in the first letter, which was also posted to social media.

“[Also], I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. I only ever did this tour for [the fans] and to hopefully have an impact on [them] the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

In her note announcing the cancelled shows, Adele profusely apologized to those who purchased tickets for “The Finale” and begged for fans’ forgiveness.

“I’m sorry for your disappointment. I’m sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together [and] I’m sorry for the time and money you’ve spent organizing your trips,” Adele continued.

“To not be able to finish [these shows] is something I’m really struggling to come to terms with. It’s as if my whole career has been building up to these. I’m writing this as the decision has just this moment been made, so I don’t have any other information, but of course refunds will be available if the shows can’t be rescheduled. There will be more information over the next few days. I’m sorry, I’m devastated.”

Information for refunds for the cancelled Adele shows have yet to be announced.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]