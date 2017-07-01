‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Proposes For A Second Time, How Does Hope Brady Respond?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased a possible “Rope” wedding. The first time Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) proposed marriage, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) said no. At the time, they were both under the influence of Halo. However, the detective will ask for her hand in marriage a second time. Will she once again refuse to tie the knot or will she agree to marry Rafe?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Rafe will ask for Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) help in picking out an engagement ring. The second time he proposes to Hope, he wants it to be special and romantic. Galen Gering told the magazine that Rafe asking for Gabi’s help shows the special bond they have as siblings. He trusts her judgment and knows she will help pick out the perfect ring.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe will set up a romantic spot in the park. Their lives are really busy right now, so he decides the proposal should be special, yet simple. Just as Rafe is about to pop the big question, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) shows up and interrupts them. Julie takes Rafe aside and privately tells him that he should ask Doug (Bill Hayes) for Hope’s hand in marriage before getting down on one knee. He agrees and as the night goes on, he also asks Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) for their blessing.

Finally, Rafe gets around to asking Hope to marry him. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers state she is hesitant about tying the knot. Just when Rafe thought the answer was no, Hope has a change of heart by the next morning. She finally accepts Rafe’s proposal and Gering says that his character is “head over heels.” She made him the happiest man in the world, but will everything go according to plan?

What do you think of a “Rope” wedding? Are you looking forward to Rafe and Hope getting married on Days Of Our Lives? Or do you believe they are not meant to be together?

