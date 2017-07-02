Donald Trump Takes A Swipe At ‘Fraudulent’ CNN And Says His Use Of Social Media Is ‘Modern Day Presidential’

After sparking yet another massive backlash with his demeaning and crude tweets about Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski, President Donald Trump has once again taken to Twitter to voice his disdain for the supposedly fraudulent news outlets, which he, of course, famously refers to as fake news. In his most recent tweets, President Trump wrote that he would be contemplating changing the name “#FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN.” This tweet is currently sitting at the top of his Twitter feed, as Trump pinned it to his account. According to the Telegraph, this was the first time Trump pinned a tweet since he joined Twitter in March 2009. However, Trump did not clarify why he was considering changing the name from fake news to fraud news.

What’s more, Trump defended his frequent use of social media, mostly Twitter, and claimed that it was justified because it made him a “modern day” president with the ultimate goal of making America great again. He further asserted that social media helped him win the 2016 presidential election, along with his speeches and interviews. Trump then pointed out that “the fake & fraudulent news media” is currently trying to convince the Republican Party that he should not be on social media at all.

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

….the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

As previously mentioned, Trump’s controversial tweets which were directed at Brzezinski caused outrage online and the president also drew a lot of criticism for his misogynistic attack on the Morning Joe host. In response to the president’s tweets, Brzezinski claimed that the first lady, Melania Trump, would not stand by her husband’s side for much longer, as she had “the worst job in the country.” Shortly after, Melania Trump released a statement to Daily Mail denying these allegations. The first lady further added that Brzezinski did not know her and, as such, had no clue about her personal life.

Trump’s tweets about the Morning Joe host were even frowned upon by fellow Republicans, such as Paul Ryan and Ben Sasse. Sasse took to Twitter to urge Trump to stop with his verbal attack on Brzezinski, saying that such behavior is “beneath the dignity of [his] office.” House Speaker Ryan also briefly commented on Trump’s tweets, saying that the president’s remarks were inappropriate.

Surely, Trump’s most recent tweets about “fake news CNN”, or rather “fraud news CNN” will cause another major backlash on Twitter. In fact, his pinned tweet has already amassed over 20,000 comments, 12,000 retweets, and 40,000 likes, as of Saturday, July 1. The majority of the top commenters on this tweet criticize Trump’s attack on CNN, with one user claiming that everyone who opposes the president’s “Trumpness” would get his or her share of abuse.

But like always when someone opposes your Trumpness…they get the wrath. Oh well, guess I will just have to watch CNN tonight. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]