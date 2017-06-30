Mika Brzezinski: Melania Wants Out Of Marriage, Only Does ‘Worst Job In The Country’ For Barron

According to Mika Brzezinski of Morning Joe fame, First Lady Melania Trump is totally dissatisfied in her marriage, and only deals with the “worst job in the country” for the sake of 11-year-old Barron. The TV personality made the shocking allegations against the first lady in the midst of the nation’s latest Trump tweet scandal, in which Donald mocked Mika Brzezinski’s alleged “bleeding” facelift and accused her and her co-host Joe Scarborough of begging him for his time last New Year’s Eve.

As Daily Mail reports, Mika Brzezinski said that Melania Trump wants out of her high-profile presidential marriage. Brzezinski reportedly made the comments during an interview with InStyle. According to Mika, she “knows” Melania Trump. Despite not having talked to the first lady in months, she went on to say that her “gut” tells her that Melania is “not going to put up with it” for very much longer, adding that the first lady only deals with her marital travails for Barron’s sake.

“I know Melania. I haven’t talked to her in months, but if my gut is right, I don’t think she’s going to put up with it much longer. I know nothing. That’s just my instinct and I go with my gut and my gut’s always right.”

According to Brzezinski, her gut is “always right,” and Melania is waiting for the right moment to bail on the “worst job in the country.”

“I’m just telling you, Melania’s got the worst job in the country and I don’t think she wants do it a lot longer. I think she will do it for as long as she has to for her son, and that’s it.”

While Mika Brzezinski made her shocking comments in the midst of an ongoing social media feud with POTUS Donald Trump (stemming from inflammatory comments made by Trump against Mika and a recent alleged face lift), Melania Trump didn’t waste time responding to and refuting Mika’s claims.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

A spokesperson for the first lady’s office released a statement on behalf of Melania on Friday afternoon. According to that statement, Mika doesn’t know Melania, and the TV personality has no place talking about her personal life.

In fact, according to a spokesperson for Melania Trump, Mika’s statements about her family are “sad.”

@FLOTUS good job on cyberbullying. I see you're taking the side OF the bullies. Ridiculous. Guess hate is your platform. — thatsmetrying (@CAcannotsleep) June 29, 2017

She won't from day one, @FLOTUS was in it 4 the cash money! Remember, @POTUS is at least 30 yrs older….she'll just wait him out. He's 71! — Jalisa Stewart (@JalisaStew) June 30, 2017

Same media that viciously attacked Trump over his appearance (hair, hands) for 2 years is whining over Trump's tweet about Mika's appearance — Craig W Stiffler (@catman44485) June 30, 2017

If she's going to divorce him, I hope she does it while he's in office. Seeing the religious… — Cheryl K (@CallMeCrazyinAL) June 30, 2017

‘It is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don’t know me.”

The brief statement by Melania Trump’s people was a direct contradiction to Mika Brzezinski’s claims that the two know one another. The first lady’s statement also seemingly contradicted a statement she made during the Trump campaign when she assured the world that she (and he) have “thick skin.”

First lady Melania Trump stands by Pres. Trump's tweets criticizing MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski https://t.co/bWBBdCPxoF pic.twitter.com/gcp9Ckz8wC — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2017

“We have thick skin, and we know that people will judge him and people will call names.”

Despite Melania’s claims that Mika Brzezinski doesn’t know her or her family, the Morning Joe co-host has claimed to be “fond” of the first lady in the past.

As for the Trump allegations that Mika Brzezinski had a facelift around New Year’s, the TV co-host denies those allegations. However, she has admitted that she did “have a little skin under her chin tweaked, but this was hardly a state secret.”

For the record, this is a picture of @MorningMika at Mar-a-Lago at the time Trump is claiming she was "bleeding badly." pic.twitter.com/NJgioOD3Va — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017

With regard to her chin tuck, Mika Brzezinski has said that “it looks awesome.”

At this point, Donald Trump has yet to add to the statement issued by Melania regarding the state of their marriage. Melania has, however, publicly stood by his bullying tweets against Brzezinski.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]