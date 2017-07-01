Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Reportedly Get Together In London To Spend Family Time With Their Children

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly on excellent terms once again and Angelina is said to have met up with Brad while he was in London so the pair could spend some family time together with their six children. It was previously alleged that as Pitt was already in Europe to attend the Glastonbury Festival, he had hoped to be able to meet up with Jolie and the children while they were in the UK, and Angelina did not let him down in this regard.

A source for Hollywood Life recently alleged that “Brad has been pushing Angelina, urging her to let him see the kids in London,” and it has been remarked that Brad Pitt is exceptionally flexible with his schedule, especially where his children are concerned. It has been reported many times elsewhere that he misses spending time with his children and that even though he and Angelina Jolie now are sharing custody as much as they possibly can, it hasn’t been the same for Pitt since he and Jolie split.

Angelina Jolie apparently understands Brad Pitt’s need to see his children, and she reportedly had no problem arranging for some family time with Brad so that he could catch up with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne in London.

Brad Pitt is allegedly now at home, but another source has said that he is so elated by the fact that Angelina Jolie was fine with him spending time together with the kids in London that he has been reflecting on his situation now more than ever according to Hollywood Life. Even though Brad had his own agenda while visiting Europe, it is reported that part of the plan while he was there was to do some serious “soul-searching.”

“Brad used his European vacation to do some serious soul-searching and try to find some meaning in his post-Angie life. The highlight of Brad’s trip however, was a quick, Angie-approved, visit with his children London.”

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Reunite InLondon To Spend Time With Kids —Sweet Details – Hollywood Life https://t.co/Qi5Ds4qo0j — Angelina Jolie (@AngeliJolie24x7) June 30, 2017

Brad Pitt’s soul-searching and especially his visit with Angelina Jolie and his six children has reportedly given him a huge boost now that he is back in Los Angeles and he is allegedly more optimistic than ever now after his European vacation.

“Brad is back home now with a new perspective on his life, his career, and his place in the world. Brad is hopeful about his future now that he has returned stateside after the whirlwind trip that included several countries.”

Once upon a time Angelina Jolie was trying to obtain full custody of the six children she and Brad Pitt share and their divorce seemed extremely tense and brutal. Now Brad and Angelina are keeping the details of their private lives secret and have come together for the sake of their children, with Angelina Jolie allowing Brad Pitt to see his children a lot more than he used to.

The pair have reportedly even made a deal so that neither one of them will badmouth the other, either in public or in private. And Angelina Jolie even moved within a mile of Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home, so it is clear that the Hollywood pair are doing everything they possibly can to get along with one another so that their children with have a happy and stable life.

Were you surprised to discover that Angelina Jolie met up with Brad Pitt in London so Brad could spend some quality time together with their six children?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]