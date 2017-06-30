‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Vicki Gunvalson Getting Married? Daughter Briana Tells All About Boyfriend

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson could be on the road to getting married. The reality star’s daughter spilled the details on Steve Lodge, saying that it was “nice to like my mom’s boyfriend for once!”

Wedding Bells For Vicki And Steve?

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson has been married twice before. According to Radar Online, the divorced mother-of-two could be walking down the aisle again to marry her new boyfriend, Steve Lodge.

Vicki’s daughter, Briana Culberson, reportedly asked her mom if she would consider marrying Steve in a new Real Housewives of Orange County preview clip and she didn’t say no.

Briana was seen asking her toddler sons, Troy and Owen, if they liked Steve in the clip to which they ecstatically replied: “Yes!”

Fans of the Bravo reality series know that Briana had a serious issue with her mom’s last boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, and didn’t even allow him in the same house as her children.

They Balance Each Other Out Well

Gunvalson’s daughter revealed that she thought her mother and Steve had a “very positive relationship” and that they “balance each other well because he’s so calm.”

Vicki, 55, was seen smiling and shrugging. She did say that she never wanted to get another divorce.

Briana reassured her mother that she didn’t think she could “go wrong” with Steve.

The reality star’s daughter seemed to push the idea of marriage on her mom a bit more, joking that soon they would be too old to get married.



She did say that it was “nice” being able to actually “like my mom’s boyfriend for once.”

“Steve is totally a saint. He has a job. He doesn’t hit on me!”

Brooks Ayers was infamously caught lying about having cancer on the Bravo reality series.

Vicki Gunvalson reportedly began dating Lodge last summer after her breakup from Ayers.

Steve was front and center in the family’s holiday photo last year and he and Vicki have taken multiple lavish trips together, posting photos on their social media accounts. He is also being featured in Vicki’s family photo on The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 12.

Sneak peak to our season 12 promo. #family #season12 #rhoc #lifestyle #mygrandsons #steve A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images]