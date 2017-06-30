Olivia Munn Celebrates Birthday In Turks & Caicos After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Olivia Munn celebrated in the sun for her 37th birthday at a luxurious villa in Turks and Caicos. She showed off her body in a teeny bikini and looked cheerful despite spending her birthday single after breaking up with Aaron Rodgers earlier this year.

Birthday getaway

Olivia Munn decided to do up her 37th birthday and celebrate in paradise. The actress got away from the drama and flew down to Turks and Caicos for the weekend.

On Friday, the brunette beauty revealed that she was provided with a lavish villa on the ocean by Booking.com.

Aaron Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend invited a few friends along for five blissful days in the sun at the island destination’s Beach Enclave North Shore resort.

If Munn hadn’t been gifted this trip, it would cost around $20,000 a week to stay there.

Flaunting her fit body on the beach

Olivia flashed her curves in multiple swimsuits already, wearing a chic monokini, a trendy off-the-shoulder style bathing suit top, and a small triangle top.

The actress, who turns 37 on Monday, July 3, showed off some cleavage in the plunging one-piece swimsuit while eating a piece of watermelon.

She later posed for a selfie on the beach with a friend captioned “birthday trip.”

???? A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Munn was nearly busting out of the little floral bikini she wore the day before, posting on a lounge outside with a hat.

???? Birthday Weekend begins now!????????????????????Thank you @bookingcom for the amazing villa!! ☀️????????⛱ #bookingyeah #birthdaygirl A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

The concierge at the luxe villa in Turks and Caicos even surprised her with champagne and a birthday cake.

The insanely extravagant villa sleeps nine people with four bedrooms, an infinity pool, plenty of terraces and decks, and a breathtaking view.

☀️Birthday Trip☀️ A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Single and ready to mingle

Olivia and her long-term boyfriend Aaron Rodgers broke things off back in April after dating for three years.

She later told E! News that she was “doing well” after the breakup, which looks to be true!

An insider claimed that the actress was aware that her relationship with the NFL player was “on the rocks the past few months.”

“It didn’t feel good anymore, and they should have split up a few months ago. They were holding on to this idea of their relationship, even though they knew a breakup was bound to happen.”

The birthday girl couldn’t seem any happier to be soaking up some sun and relaxing with her girlfriends on her birthday getaway trip.

