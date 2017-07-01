Johnny Depp Repeatedly Accused: Are Stories True Or False? What Can Be Debunked?

Johnny Depp has gone under fire again and again in the press. It seems that there is no end to how many times these stories get rehashed without fact checking. It’s time to check the facts as fairly as possible.

Did Johnny Depp abuse Amber Heard? – Unproven

Johnny Depp’s situation with Amber Heard is quite complicated, and Amber’s many statements remain unproven. It is also hard to disprove abuse.

Amber Heard claims that the day after Depp’s mother died, she and Johnny were conversing about his mother. The actor was reportedly very close to his mother.

Johnny Depp allegedly became angry in the midst of the discussion and threw an iPhone at her. An iPhone weighs about 5 ounces, yet Amber took selfie photos of a small welt on her face.

Police investigating Amber’s complaint immediately after her call say they found “no evidence of any crime” according to TMZ. Does that mean they didn’t see the alleged welt on her face when they were speaking to her?

Johnny Depp’s two ex-wives made statements saying nothing like any of that ever happened to them. Both ex-wives reportedly expressed doubt Johnny abused Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp’s first wife Lori Ann Allison said Johnny would never “lay a hand on a woman.” Lori and Johnny were married in 1983 and were together for two years according to the Daily Mail.

Johnny Depp’s second wife Vanessa Paradis, the mother of Lilly Rose and Jack, had this to say as quoted on TMZ.

“To whom it may concern, Johnny Depp is the father of my two children. He is a sensitive, loving and loved person, and I believe with all my heart that these recent allegations being made are outrageous. In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive with me and this looks nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years.”

The video released by TMZ could easily be a fake, and that, perhaps arguably, does not look like Johnny Depp in the video. In the video, a man who seems about 40 pounds heavier than Depp is seen wearing a hat and sunglasses. A woman, presumably Amber Heard, though her face is not shown, has her back close to the camera and ruins the camera’s depth of field. The man is blurry but it really doesn’t look like Johnny.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard abuse debate will rage on since there is no real proof of wrongdoing. The court determined that Depp would give Amber $7 million and Amber was to donate it to charity.

TMG Lawsuit

Johnny Depp’s relationship with TMG, namely that Johnny filed a lawsuit against them for mismanagement of his funds, has led to many claims that have proven to be false, but others remain unknown variables. Most of those variables are related to the actor’s spending.

Johnny Depp Is Being Fed His Lines Via An Earpiece – False

Brenton Thwaites told reporters in Los Angeles that Depp couldn’t possibly be receiving his lines through an earpiece, since Mr. Depp ad-lbs quite a bit. Jack Sparrow is all Johnny and he doesn’t need anyone to feed him lines. Brenton Thwaites is quoted in Just Jarred Jr.

“You never knew what direction (he) was going to take a scene. Every take, he would say something completely different and somehow manage to stay on track with the story.”

Johnny Depp is Broke – False

Johnny still has a net worth of £159 million or $206.34 million including $75 million in real estate according to The Sun. It may also include ownership of his movie production company, though that is unclear. It probably does not include his vast art collection, other valuable collectibles, or future earnings for work already completed.

Johnny Depp’s income for the last 13 years is reported to be $650 million. It is possible that the actor had some cash flow problems, but he is far from broke.

Johnny Depp Spent $3 million to Blast Hunter Thompson’s Ashes Into Space – False (It was More!)

Johnny Depp freely admits to spending $5 million dollars on a special cannon to launch Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes into the stratosphere as his dear friend and mentor always wanted. How could a company tasked with keeping up with Depp’s money make a $2 million dollar error?

Johnny Depp Squandered his Money on Silly Things – Unproven And Subjective

Johnny Depp’s actual spending habits are unknown, despite TMG’s account. Since TMG’s documentation was wrong about the cost of the ash cannon by $2 million, was reportedly mistaken about the earpiece, and allegedly paid expenses on a yacht that had been sold for years to J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter writer, the other documentation would automatically be suspect.

Johnny Depp has remained silent on his actual spending, saying it is his own business. It is hardly a crime for a man to spend his own money as he sees fit. It does need to be said that the Jack Sparrow actor reportedly invested in art and has some nice pieces, including Andy Warhol paintings. That would hardly be a waste, at least to most people.

Johnny Depp may have been investing in wine, which can be profitable over time, or he could be entertaining A-list guests for business or personal reasons. It is unknown how much Johnny actually spent on wine since TMG’s accounting has reportedly been proven wrong three times at least. It is also unknown what he is doing with the wine. It was also alleged that Depp was digging tunnels under his homes which might be odd, but if he was digging wine cellars, then it does make sense.

Johnny Depp owns his own film production company and it is possible that much of his capital is caught up in different film productions at times. Making films is quite expensive, and payoffs are variable. Also, it makes sense that his film production company has employees and has to make payroll. That’s just logical deduction, however. If TMG’s accounts are inaccurate, there are no other reported numbers.

What Johnny Depp does with his money is still an unknown, and he has no obligation to justify his spending.

Johnny Depp threatened to kill the President of the United States – Not exactly

At Glastonbury, a music festival with a lot of drinking and at least rumors of other substances, Johnny Depp made this statement taken from a video on Snopes. Small clips of the statement appeared all over the internet, but Snopes‘ video has the statement with captions and it doesn’t appear to be cut.

“It’s just a question. I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible, but I like that you’re all a part of that. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify. I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while and maybe it’s time.”

Notice how chopped up the media recording below of Johnny Depp’s statement is. Some other videos have transitions that are more seamless and leave out parts of what was said. They place some parts before others that came later in the Snopes video. Other videos also show a segment before this where Depp appears to be responding to audience questions. The Snopes video is quoted above.

Johnny Depp first makes it clear he is well aware that he was starting a media firestorm. Why would he do that? No one knows, but he also made it clear he meant nothing by the remarks. It’s just a question and he made it clear he wasn’t insinuating anything.

Further by saying he isn’t an actor, isn’t he disqualifying himself as the person he is even speaking about. What was Johnny Depp even talking about? No one knows, but it isn’t exactly as reported since he made no direct threat to personally kill the president. It was only a question.

The answer to Johnny’s question is John Wilkes Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Johnny Depp is in serious trouble for threatening a U.S. president – False

Johnny Depp was well within his constitutional rights of “free speech” in the eyes of the U.S. Secret Service according to Snopes. While the Secret Service is aware of Depp’s remarks, there was no evidence of “real intent to do harm.” The officials in the U.S. are unconcerned with Johnny’s “ill-conceived comments” for which he later “apologized” according to Snopes.

What Johnny Depp said was intended as a joke, but Depp isn’t a professional stand-up comic and it is possible Johnny had been drinking. After all, the statement was made at Glastonbury. Depp apologized, explaining that it was merely an attempt at humor.

Johnny Depp’s lack of talent for public speaking is well documented. While Johnny is a wildly talented actor and musician, he reportedly isn’t good at speaking as himself.

Johnny Depp is in Trouble for Smuggling his Two Dogs into Australia – Possibly

In 2015 Johnny and then wife Amber Heard brought their two dogs, Pistol and Boo into Australia illegally. Australia has some strict laws involving pets and quarantine in place to prevent the spread of animal diseases, due to their diverse wildlife.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settled the matter with a $1,000 bond and a videotaped apology that did not land well with Australia’s government officials.

TMG’s documentation, accurate or not, has made trouble for Johnny Depp yet again. It seems that TMG filed “legal documents” that allegedly shows Depp was “fully aware” he was breaking Australian laws.

It is yet to be seen whether TMG’s documentation will hold up in a U.S. court, but according to the BBC, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has hinted he may re-investigate Depp’s case, accusing Depp of perjury.

Johnny Depp could be in very serious trouble if Australian officials choose to make an example of him. According to Legal Aid Queensland, perjury can be punishable by jail time, though Armstrong Legal points out there are other more common options, including fines and community service.

“Perjury is a very serious offense and the maximum penalty is 14 years in jail.”

Australia’s penalty for perjury actually varies quite a bit. First-time offenders are rarely jailed, but it is theoretically possible.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Johnny Depp And Brad Pitt Help Make Kris Kristofferson’s Performance A Hit At Glastonbury [Opinion]

Johnny Depp Partied With Old Pal Liam Gallagher At Glastonbury Music Festival 20 Years After ‘Be Here Now ‘

Johnny Depp, Dave Chapelle, And Tim Allen: ‘Only Trying To Amuse’ So Why So Serious? [Opinion]

Johnny Depp may be in a spot of trouble with Australia, but surely a case involving two small dogs can’t be that serious? Well, apparently Australia takes it seriously. Barnaby Joyce is quoted on BBC.

“We’re an island continent and we take biosecurity very seriously and it doesn’t matter if you think that you’re Mr. Who’s Who of Hollywood, you’re going to obey our laws.”

Johnny Depp had to take his dogs home in 2015 or risk their being put down. At the time it was Deputy Prime Minister Joyce that threatened Boo and Pistol.

“[Pistol and Boo should] bugger off back to the United States” or risk being put down.”

Johnny Depp obviously didn’t know it was that serious. Neither did Justin Bieber when his Capuchin monkey was confiscated in Munich, Germany. Bieber never recovered Mally the monkey, so Depp was thankful to escape with his dogs.

Did Johnny Depp tell a lie to save Pistol and Boo?

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]