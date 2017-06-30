Multiple People Shot At Bronx Hospital, Gunman Was Former Doctor

A gunman opened fire with a rifle this afternoon at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York City, injuring at least six people and killing one. The gunman has been identified as Henry Bello, a doctor formerly employed by the hospital in the field of family medicine.

Police and fire trucks swarmed Bronx-Lebanon Hospital after the gunman opened fire at 2:50 p.m. The urban hospital is one of the busiest in New York City and has over 1,000 beds. It is located in the Bronx, only a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium. The shooting happened in the upper floors of the 17-story hospital. Frightened staff from inside the hospital described the attack.

“We are just keeping safe. We are O.K. All of us have to feel tense because of the situation.”

Police transmissions describe the gunman as a tall, thin man wearing a blue shirt and a lab coat. The gunman was later revealed to be Henry Bello, a former doctor at the hospital. When he went into Bronx-Lebanon, he had a rifle hidden beneath his lab coat. He took it out and started shooting people.

Frightened hospital staff received an alert to shelter in place while the gunman went on a shooting spree on the hospital’s upper floors. Henry Bello shot at least seven people, and one of them died. Three of the people he shot were doctors. His shooting spree complete, the gunman then pointed the rifle at his own body and killed himself.

Meanwhile, emergency crews were prevented from entering the area where the gunman made his attack until police could secure the area. At least one of the three injured doctors was treated by people within the hospital before emergency crews could arrive, when staff improvised an emergency tourniquet from a fire hose to stop his bleeding.

After the announcement that the gunman had shot himself, emergency crews were able to make their way to the injured people accompanied by a heavily armed police escort. Sadly, one doctor was already dead. The other six people received immediate treatment.

The entire incident took place over a time frame of just half an hour. Officials will investigate what might have caused Henry Bello, a former doctor at Bronx-Lebanon, to open fire at the hospital.

