‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: What Rey Will Use To Surpass Anakin Skywalker

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will follow the journey of Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she hones her Force abilities, and it looks like she is on her way to becoming one of the most powerful Force users in the history of the galaxy far, far away.

The hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh brought attention a post on 4chan, where a purported fired employee from Lucasfilm claimed that Rey will be more powerful than both Anakin Skywalker and Yoda.

It is unclear as to how she will get to that level, but her training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: Episode 8 is expected to be a big step for her.

In Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, fans will remember how quickly Rey managed to get a good grasp of her Force abilities not long after realizing she had them. Some critics and fans thought that Rey was made into a Mary Sue character because of it, especially considering how long it took Luke to effectively use the Force.

Zeroh suggested that Rey being more powerful than Anakin and Yoda in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi may have something to do with her parentage, the revelation of which will help explain why she has these powers in the first place.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the character is the identity of her parents. The Star Wars leakster speculated that her mother and father could be both from the dark side.

What’s more is that Luke may have killed them. Zeroh says that Rey bearing a connection to dark side users may be the key to unlocking her abilities more quickly and easily.

He explained how Anakin himself, with emotions running high and driven by the dark side of the Force, was able to develop his fighting skills and his use of the Force, as seen in the Star Wars prequels.

Rey having a connection to the dark side through her parents on top of the burden of losing and waiting for a family that she was told will never come back might just be her driving force in Star Wars: Episode 8, without even knowing it, to reach her full potential.

With the added advantage of receiving training from Luke in The Last Jedi, it is possible that Rey is shaping up to be more powerful than Anakin and Yoda. That is not even including the fact that the former’s lightsaber was calling to her.

The possibility that Rey is somehow linked to the dark side, but has chosen to be noble and fight for what she thinks is right in Star Wars: Episode 8, also puts her in the gray area of the Force.

If this will be the case, this gives context to Luke wanting to end the Jedi order, as he declared in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer and maybe. According to speculation, he will entertain the idea of the existence of the Grey Jedi—Force-sensitive individuals who recognize no light and dark side, only the Force as a whole.

With Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver revealing to HuffPost that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson created new rules in Star Wars: Episode 8 to “balance the familiar and unfamiliar,” this could pave the way for the introduction of a hero who could be both on the light and the dark in the Star Wars saga.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas on December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]