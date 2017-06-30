Melania In $895 Altuzarra Gingham Stretch Cotton Skirt As Melania, Barron And The President Head To New Jersey

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are on the move with their son, Barron Trump, as the trio departed the White House. Melania chose to wear another runway designer item, when she turned to the Altuzarra designer to pair Altuzarra’s Wilcox gingham stretch cotton skirt with a white blouse, as reported by White House Wardrobe. The skirt is normally priced at $895, but is currently selling at 40 percent off that price, for $537. Melania’s skirt is described as a skirt that allows wearers to feel like an elegant country girl with Altuzarra including a blend of cotton and elastane that allows for the cotton to hug a person’s curves.

The so-described modest slit can be seen in photos of Melania like the one below, wherein Melania walks well behind President Trump and Barron, likely trying not to fall in the towering heels Melania donned. Although the skirt appears to be a wrap skirt, Altuzarra notes that it’s a faux-wrap design. Melania chose not to pair the gingham print with a busy print top, but something simple, cleanly-colored and elegant. It was another Italian-made choice for Melania in choosing to wear the skirt as she walked toward Marine One on Friday, June 30. The Trumps plan to make the hop to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, before traveling on to Bedminster, New Jersey, which houses a Trump International Golf Club.

The true-to-size skirt sits low on the hips, according to the description, but looks like a high-waisted skirt in the above photo showing Melania walking with her family. It was the first time Barron had been spotted in quite a few days. Barron appeared to wear no socks and a pair of loafers as he walked with his parents.

With Melania, Barron and President Trump leaving for a New Jersey weekend, it appears it will be another time that folks can scour social media to track Trump via Instagram’s geo-tagging feature, as well as Twitter’s location tagging feature. If any social media users snap candid photos of Trump on the golf course, and upload those photos to Instagram, the photos will likely go viral.

