NASA Forced To Deny Running Child Slave Colony On Mars, A Conspiracy Theory Alleged By Ex-CIA Officer

In what has to be an unprecedented public statement, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has come forward to deny a conspiracy theory promoted by an ex-CIA officer; specifically, allegations that it is secretly shipping children to Mars and running a child slavery Mars colony. The space agency, through a spokesman, said that the only evidence of humankind on Mars is mechanical.

Guy Webster, a spokesperson for Mars exploration at NASA, told The Daily Beast that, contrary to the allegations put forth by Robert David Steele, a retired CIA operative, on The Alex Jones Show, there are “no humans on Mars.” There are, however, rovers, working and non-functional — this time contrary to an internet rumor claiming that rovers on Mars were a hoax.

“There are active rovers on Mars,” Webster continued. “There was a rumor going around last week that there weren’t. There are. But there are no humans.”

NASA, as a general rule, is reluctant to address rumors and conspiracy theories. However, there are times when they’ve addressed internet hoaxes, rumors, and statements that cause public consternation. For example, NASA might issue a disclaimer when impending doom asteroid stories fire up the internet. In 2012, the space agency issued a statement noting that the Maya Calendar prophecy did not signal the end of the world.

In this particular instance, Robert David Steele told Alex Jones, “We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride. So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”

Jones, known for spreading conspiracy theories (like the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting never happened and that the Boston bombings were a government hoax) and having President Donald Trump as one of his millions of listeners and fans, agreed with Steele, saying that “clearly they don’t want us looking into what is happening’ because ‘every time probes go over they turn them off.”

Steele, who runs his own conspiracy theory blog, continued: “Look, I know that 90 per cent of the NASA missions are secret, and I’ve been told by high level NASA engineers that you have no idea. There is so much stuff going on.”

As The Daily Mail reported, denying the existence of a child slave colony on Mars wasn’t the only rumor NASA quashed this week. After the hactivist group Anonymous used carefully excised sound-bites of a recent talk by NASA Associate Administrator (NASA Science Mission Directorate) Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen to support a prediction that NASA would soon announce the discovery of alien life, the same Dr. Zurbuchen took to Twitter to refute any such announcement.

“Contrary to some reports, there’s no pending announcement from NASA regarding extraterrestrial life,” Zurbuchen wrote.

For the record, the official NASA position is that there exists as yet no definitive proof of alien life in the universe. And besides existing in science fiction books and films and futuristic plans of manned missions to Mars (including ambitious plans by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to start a Mars colony within the next decade), there has never been a human on Mars.

