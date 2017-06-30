Rapper JAY Z Makes Controversial ‘Kill’ Shot At Former Friend Kanye West On ‘4:44’ Album

The long-simmering beef between hip-hop heavyweights JAY Z and Kanye West hit a fever pitch on Friday, thanks to Jay’s acknowledgement of the feud on his newly-released album, 4:44.

Writers for Just Jared noted that the Brooklyn-born lyricist and husband and father of Beyonce’s three children, confronted and released his problems with the “Fade” performer and spouse of reality star Kim Kardashian West on “Kill Jay Z,” the opening track of Jay’s 13th studio album, out now.

“I know people back stab you, I felt bad too,” read some of the song’s lyrics, “but this ‘f**k everybody attitude ain’t natural. But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t Kumba-Ye.”

The clap back apparently refers to a rant made by West at the Sacremento stop of his “Saint Pablo” tour in November in 2016, as US Weekly and the Inquisitr reported recently, when Kanye publicly aired his offense of being seemingly ignored by both JAY Z and Beyonce, two people whom West considered close friends.

“Jay, call me, bruh,” West said on November 19.

“You still ain’t called me, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Beyoncé, I was hurt. I went down seven years on behalf of you. I am putting my career, my life, my public standing at risk when I talk to y’all like this. This is a moment in the matrix, bro.”

Despite the rant appearing to be random, West was actually stating his feelings on Jay and Beyonce not reaching out to him or Kardashian following Kim being robbed at gun point in Paris just one month before, as People shared.

Furthermore, just two days after West’s rant was stated and subsequently posted to YouTube, where it went viral, Kanye would check himself in to UCLA Medical Center for symptoms of an alleged nervous breakdown.

Doctors would go on to confirm to the media upon West’s unsanctioned release one week after his arrival, as the Daily Mail wrote, that the rapper had indeed shown symptoms of the mental malady and as such, had been treated at UCLA for the mind-altering illness.

On “4:44,” Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyonce, a feud with Kanye West, and much more. https://t.co/6Ja1m9RXwF pic.twitter.com/sT2a54lB4a — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 30, 2017

“The mere thought of his wife [possibly] being taken from him was too much,” a source Kanye cllose would later detail to Us Weekly that same November, prior to adding that the close dates of the scary incident and the then-upcoming anniversary of the death of Dr. Donda West, Kanye’s mom, sent West into an emotional “tailspin” of that both kept awake for days and also, incidentally, affected his mental health.

“Seeing Kim [rhat] close to death did a major number on him. It sent him into a tailspin.”

By January of 2017, the two rappers seemed to be on the mend after Kanye and Kim were both spotted visiting JAY Z and a then-very pregnant Beyonce at the latter couple’s Los Angeles home.

However, on “Kill Jay-Z” — titled as such to “kill” the non-capitalized and dashed moniker Jay has been noted as since his 1996 career start, to his 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail LP — Jay claims that the same cockiness that has hindered Kanye from succeeding in the past, has also frayed their once-close bond.

“You gave him 20 million without blinkin’, [but] he gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’,” Jay questions, along with an added insinuation that he loaned West money at some point.

“F**k wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’. But if everybody’s crazy, [then] you’re the one that’s insane.”

JAY Z’s parting shot at Kanye West in “Kill Jay-Z” can be heard in full on Tidal, where the 4:44 album is exclusively streaming.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]