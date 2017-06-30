Rumi And Sir Carter: What Is The Meaning Behind The Names Beyonce And Jay Z Picked For Their New Twins?

Rumi and Sir Carter are reportedly the names of Beyonce and Jay Z’s new twins, and the cute-but-unusual picks have sent many fans to the internet to learn more about the meaning for the new names.

After several weeks of speculation about the baby names that the supercouple would be picking for their new twins followed by nearly two weeks of uncertainty after they were actually born, the names of Jay Z and Beyonce’s new twins finally leaked on Friday. According to a report from TMZ, the names were actually revealed through legal documents filed by Jay Z and Beyonce preventing people from making money off their new twins.

“It seems Rumi and Sir Carter are the new additions to the family. We know that because the company run by Bey and Jay that owns the trademarks to their names just filed legal docs to secure the rights to the names, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter,” the report noted. “The trademarks are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items.”

As fans may recall, Jay Z and Beyonce also trademarked the name of their first daughter, Blue Ivy. That move came with some criticism from some who believed that the couple was paving a path to market their daughter, but the couple never ended up doing anything with the trademark other than stopping others from using her name or likeness.

The revelation that Jay Z and Beyonce’s new twins are named Rumi and Sir have generated quite a bit of curiosity about the names.

According to the site Nameberry, Rumi is a name of Japanese origin that means beauty or flowing water. There are many Japanese women who share the name including Rumi Suizu, a Japanese figure skater.

It’s not clear what may have inspired Jay Z and Beyonce to pick the name Rumi, but both have appeared in Japan and they had a scare in 2009 when Beyonce was in Japan during a major earthquake that measured 6.6 on the Richter Scale, the Daily Mail noted.

The name Sir appears a bit more straightforward. As Names.org noted, the name is used to signify royalty and defied by Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary as “A man of social authority and dignity; a lord; a master; a gentleman.” According to the website Babycenter, the name in the 1,925th most popular name for boys in the United States this year.

Despite the widespread rumors and the reported trademark filing, there is still no official word whether Rumi Carter and Sir Carter are indeed the names for Jay Z and Beyonce’s new twins.

