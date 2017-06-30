WWE ‘Great Balls of Fire’ 2017 Spoilers: Brock Lesnar Vs. Samoa Joe Finish Predicted By Match Odds?

Could WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 spoilers have popped up for the Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar match? The two competitors will battle it out in several weeks at the first edition of the strangely named pay-per-view with the WWE Universal Championship up for grabs. For weeks now, the feud has been building up, with Samoa Joe getting the best of not only Paul Heyman, but also “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar. While not many fans believe that Joe is going to win this match, the latest betting odds provide some intriguing predictions for how this WWE Universal Title match will finish.

On June 30th, the WWE Leaks website reported an update on the betting odds for “method of decision” in the Universal Championship bout. The favorite for the betting odds remains that the match will end in a pinfall. However, it’s been noted that customers have been backing the other two options for a while, which has changed their odds. Initially, the odds for a pinfall happening were 1 to 4 back on June 18th while odds for submission were 5 to 2, and “any other method” had odds of 5 to 1. Now those odds are at 1 to 3 for a pinfall, 3 to 1 for a submission, and 3 to 1 for any other method.

Fans will remember that over the past month or so, Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch has told the story in the build up to the impending match. Joe targeted Brock’s advocate, Paul Heyman, in the ring and told him to tell his client exactly how the move feels. From there, Joe locked the submission hold onto Heyman for a little while in the ring. After getting treated backstage, Heyman would put in a call to Brock to deal with Joe on Raw the next week. The two clashed in the ring with many other superstars getting involved to pull them apart.

On this past Monday’s episode of Raw, Brock actually fell victim to the Coquina Clutch himself because of a sneak attack. Joe was able to grab him from behind and lock the move on Brock, turning him a shade of purple. Those two instances definitely put “The Beast” into a revenge mode heading to the pay-per-view, so Brock winning the match and retaining the title seems likely. However, will he do so by using his Kimora Lock MMA submission hold that he put on Triple H and other superstars, or will he hit that famous F5 finisher to put Joe away? The submission hold Brock has used on several top stars in the company could always make a return appearance.

The other possibility being mentioned for this match is a questionable finish. That could be something like a double count out, disqualification, or “other method.” The reason behind the match finishing in this fashion would be to set up another battle between these stars at some point down the road. Based on the strong reaction this upcoming feud and match has been getting from the fans, it seems likely that Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe will cross paths in the future.

The question becomes, how soon will they meet again? Based on how the match finishes, it could always lead to WWE spoilers to let fans know a future match is always possible.

WWE fans, who do you think will win the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match at Great Balls of Fire and how will the match finish?

[Featured Image by WWE]