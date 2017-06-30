Model 3 News: Tesla CEO To Announce EV Details This Sunday

The mass production of the Tesla Model 3 is set to begin very soon, but there are still aspects of the upcoming vehicle that remain unknown. One of these is the Model 3’s official release date, which, up to this day, still exists in the realm of speculation. Ever the active executive, however, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that the EV maker would be releasing new Model 3 news on Sunday (July 2).

Musk’s statement was spurred on by Douglas Bailey, a Tesla fan from Sydney who addressed the lack of an official Model 3 release date. In a Twitter post, Bailey asked Musk for any official word on the Model 3’s timeline, seeing as the Tesla community is still in the dark about the highly anticipated EV’s rollout date, according to a TechCrunch report. Fortunately, Musk answered the Tesla fan’s inquiries, stating simply that there would be “news on Sunday.”

While Musk has not outlined what the Model 3 news on Sunday would be about, speculation in the Tesla community is high that the carmaker would announce the vehicle’s final design and specifications. The available configurations of the vehicles that company would be manufacturing starting July would probably be included in the Sunday announcement as well.

The Model 3 is expected to start its mass production run in July, though it is likely that Tesla would simply initiate a low-volume run initially. This would probably be done to finalize the EV’s mass manufacturing process, as well as to begin the distribution of the vehicle to those who filed their reservations first, including insider customers and Tesla employees, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

If Tesla does manage to pull off a smooth production run this coming month, the EV maker could very well start producing around 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by September. This would not be the end-all and be-all for Tesla, however, as production is expected to ramp up even more next year, with rumors stating that the carmaker could begin manufacturing as much as 10,000 Model 3 units every week at some point next year.

While the outer appearance of the Model 3 has been all but confirmed at this point, details about the interior of the vehicle remain unknown. One of these is the features of the EV’s single 15-inch touchscreen display, which would show everything pertinent about the car’s status, from its remaining battery power to its other statistics.

Interestingly, Tesla has confirmed that the Model 3 would not feature a traditional dashboard, nor would it feature a heads-up display. As seen in test vehicles photographed in the wild, the Model 3 features a touchscreen display and nothing else. Elon Musk, however, stated that users “won’t care” if the Model 3 would have a single screen, considering the vehicle’s capabilities and features.

The Model 3 is priced starting at $35,000 for the entry-level variant of the vehicle. Since the car was revealed last year, Tesla has received around 400,000 pre-orders for the mass-market EV.

[Featured Image by Tesla]