Maddie Ziegler Shades ‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller, Says She ‘Doesn’t Have Anything To Say About Her’

The old adage goes, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all.” And it looks like Maddie Ziegler has decided that she subscribes to that philosophy.

The young dancer was pulled to an interview by Entertainment Tonight while she attended Travis Wall and Shaping Sound’s new show, After the Curtain.

Although Abby Lee Miller showed up awkwardly at Maddie Ziegler’s movie premiere for her first part in a feature film, The Book of Henry, she confirmed that she still hasn’t spoken to her former dance teacher in quite a long time.

She was asked if they pair had spoken since she left Dance Moms, to which Maddie Ziegler said that they had not.

Abby Lee Miller was due to report to prison to begin her one-year-and-one-day sentence today, but she was granted a reprieve at the last minute and won’t be starting her time for another two weeks. While some of Abby’s former students have expressed that they were glad that Abby Lee was going to jail, Maddie Ziegler kept it totally neutral.

When asked about her former coach’s legal drama, Maddie responded with, “Eh, I don’t really think I have anything to say about her.”

The former reality TV star has enough on her plate as it is without having to worry about Abby Lee Miller’s legal issues.

Although she has previously been criticized for moving too fast with Aussie boyfriend Jack Kelly, she said that she tries to keep in mind that she’s only 14 and doesn’t want things to get out of hand too quickly. She describes herself as “only a child” but then stated that she was very excited to see him in only a matter of days.

In addition to her new book, The Maddie Diaries, and her new film, The Book of Henry, the young dancer is slated to go on tour with Sia again at the end of this year. Her Australian boyfriend will likely be pleased that the former Dance Moms star is going to be touring his home country, as well as New Zealand.

Her younger sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, is coming into her own as well with a new recently released single that played on Radio Disney yesterday.

See the full interview below.

