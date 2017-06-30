Luann D’Agostino Launches Merchandise Line: Trying To Boost Popularity After Cheating Scandal?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Luann D’Agostino may have had her head in the clouds last year when she met Thomas D’Agostino. She spent her entire time on The Real Housewives of New York, talking about how in love she was with the man. Many of her co-stars kept bringing up the red flags they saw in regards to him and his behavior, but Luann didn’t really listen. Instead, D’Agostino said she wanted to marry him, even if he had a past with Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. Some of her fans lost respect for her because she chose to stay with him after he was caught cheating on her.

According to a new Instagram post, it sounds like Luann D’Agostino wants to gain back some fans and she has created her own line of merchandise relating to her role on The Real Housewives of New York. Her fans can now get merchandise with her sayings, such as “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” which is one of her pop songs. It sounds like she wants to jump on the bandwagon when it comes to making money from her role on the show. Bethenny Frankel recently launched her own line, featuring “Get Off My Jock” merchandise.

Good morning! ☕️ It's almost the weekend! Make sure to get your Money Can't Buy You Class mug! Link in bio. ☀️ A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Maybe this is Luann’s effort to regain some of the fans she lost while she was falling in love with Thomas. So many fans had hoped she would stand her ground and not accept a cheater. However, D’Agostino couldn’t help it and she wanted to marry him. Many fans believed it was because she loved the idea of marriage and not necessarily Tom himself.

Excited to announce the launch of my new e-commerce shop featuring the Countess's Capsule Collection opening today!! Place your order before we sell out! Link in bio. ❤️???? A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

However, Luann D’Agostino hasn’t done anything except praise the man she married. It’s clear that she loves him and she doesn’t have any regrets about going through with the wedding. And now she can make some extra money with her merchandise line, even if it means copying some of her co-stars.

Fun times ???? #summerfun A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

What do you think of Luann D’Agostino’s decision to launch a merchandise line? Do you think it will become a big success or do you think the idea of quotes on mugs is an idea that has been used too much already?

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images For New York Fashion Week: The Shows]