‘Marvel Heroes Omega’ Now Available On PS4 And Xbox One For Free

Marvel Heroes Omega was officially released to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Friday. The console version of the free-to-play action RPG landed after a beta period on the PS4.

The game is available to download from the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store. Both stores also have a separate free download for the Marvel Heroes Omega Daredevil character. PS4 owners also have an exclusive Man Without Fear costume to download for Daredevil.

To celebrate the launch of Marvel Heroes Omega on console and the impending release of Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters, Gazillion has released a new Spider-Man: Homecoming pack for $19.99. It includes the following, according to the official announcement.

Spider-Man Homecoming Homemade (Hood Up) Costume

Spider-Man Homecoming Homemade Costume

Spider-Man Back in Black Costume

Spider-Man Spider-Gwen Enhanced Costume

Spider-Man Homecoming Suit Costume

Spider-Man Amazing Costume

Iron Man Spider-Man Homecoming Costume

Holo-Stark Flourish

Spider-Man Logo Flourish

Vulture Wings Flourish

Those that purchase any Marvel Heroes Omega Founder’s Pack through August 31 will receive an exclusive Founder’s Flourish. These Flourishes will be delivered at a later date.

It is worth nothing that Marvel Heroes Omega will launch with less content than is currently available on the PC version. The raids, for example, are not available yet.

This doesn’t mean console players will lack for things to do. Chapters 1-9 of the story campaign to fight Doctor Doom and Loki will be available along with various Operations, Legendary Missions, Trials, a Midtown Patrol, and the X-Men’s Danger Room.

Recent changes to Marvel Heroes Omega include granting Marvelous Loot Boxes when they reach certain levels. Players will earn one-time boxes the first time they reach levels 5, 12, 15 and 30. Additionally, a Marvelous Loot Box will be rewarded for every character that reaches level 60.

The loot tables for the Marvelous Loot Boxes have also been expanded to include Rare, Epic, Cosmic, and Ultra Cosmic costumes. Note that the costumes will be rotated out and replaced with other costumes.

There are approximately 38 heroes available at launch. The list includes Captain America, Iron Man, War Machine, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Storm, Deadpool, Star-Lord, Rocket Racoon, and many others across the comics and movies.

