‘Spidey’ Sequel In 2019 Is Set To Begin Just ‘Minutes’ After The Ending Of ‘Avengers 4’

There appears to be a great deal of confusion about how things may go in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the Avengers are out of it, but things are starting to clear up just a little bit. Marvel Studios is currently filming Avengers: Infinity War and the yet-untitled Avengers 4 while Spider-Man: Homecoming is due out in theaters next week. It is already known that Spidey will have his own trilogy, but the interesting thing is where the sequel will fit into the timeline.

Next Friday (July 7), Spider-Man: Homecoming will hit the theaters, and the sequel is going to be released on July 5, 2019, but what will the storyline be? So much will happen before it is time to learn that, but things are starting to come together in a hurry.

There is not really much of anything known about the sequel, but a lot is going to happen before Spidey gets his second film. Two of the biggest pieces will be Avengers: Infinity War and the fourth Avengers movie, but it appears as if the two-month period of time between their theatrical release will be a lot more than the time that goes by in the actual films.

Sony executive Amy Pascal recently spoke with Fandom and revealed that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will actually start mere moments after Avengers 4 comes to an end.

“What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has this movie, and then will be in the Avengers movie. And we are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story.”

So, we all thought it was going to happen this way, but Pascal has confirmed that Avengers 4 is going to wrap up a lot of things. There has to be plenty known about that film as Pascal also stated that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is going to begin production in August.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018, and Avengers 4 will be released on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Homecoming will hit theaters on July 5, 2019, but fans can expect very little on-screen time to elapse between all three of these movies.

The two Avengers movies are currently being filmed, and Spider-Man: Homecoming is already being reviewed as one of the best Marvel movies. By the time Tom Holland gets his first sequel in 2019, a number of solo MCU movies and the two Avengers movies will have been released, but it’s going to seem as if not much time has passed at all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming even closer in continuity, and the fun is just starting.

