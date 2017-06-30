Pennsylvania Teenager Killed In Apparent Road Rage Incident: 18-Year-Old Shot In Head

A Pennsylvania teenager was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident, and police are looking for a person of interest in the suspected murder of the 18-year-old, BBC News is reporting.

Police found Bianca Nikol Roberson’s vehicle crashed on the side of the road near the town of West Goshen. First repsonders initially believed that she had veered off the road and died in the ensuing crash. However, when responders saw a bullet hole in her head, they realized she’d been murdered.

Surveillance camera footage from the West Goshen Police, along with eyewitness accounts, paint a picture of what appears to have happened.

On Wednesday, Roberson was driving south on Route 100, according to NBC Philadelphia. On that particular section of road, two lanes merge into one; witnesses observed Roberson’s vehicle and another vehicle – a red pickup truck, according to Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan – “jostling” for position as they both attempted to merge into the lane.

“And then she was shot. The man in the red pickup truck shot her directly in the head,”

In the tweet embedded below, you can see the moment at which Roberson was most likely shot and killed, courtesy of the West Goshen Police Department.

West Goshen police are searching for a road rage killer this morning. 18 y/o shot in the head on Rt. 100 bypass. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/DL3OgbilKQ — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) June 30, 2017

Police describe the alleged assailant as a white male aged between 30 and 40 with blonde hair and a medium build. His vehicle is described as a small, red Chevrolet pickup truck with faded paint.

After she was shot, Roberson’s car ran off the road and crashed into some weeds and brambles on the side of the road. The alleged assailant was observed driving along the shoulder of the main road and then taking an exit, disappearing into the traffic.

Police say the death of a teen in West Goshen actually a case of road rage. Say a driver shot her for trying to merge. More on 6abc pic.twitter.com/LLGqYRejGb — Tamala Edwards (@TamEdwards6abc) June 30, 2017

Police in three states are diligently searching for any sign of the alleged murderer and his vehicle, says Hogan. Meanwhile, a reward of $5,000 has been offered for any information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Roberson’s family describe the recent high school graduate as a bright and fun-loving young lady who was looking forward to a bright future.

“She always smiled. Always wanted to entertain and make you smile.”

A GoFundMe page to raise money for Roberson’s funeral expenses has, as of this writing, raised $14,836, just shy of its goal of $15,000.

