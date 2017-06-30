‘The Devil Is A Part Timer’ Season 2 Release Date Discussed By ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!’ Light Novel/Anime Author

Anime fans should be happy that The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 2 release date is even being discussed. The last episode aired a little over four years ago and it’s been a long wait for those wanting to watch how Sadao Maou aka Lord Satan bounces back. Hataraku Maou-sama! light novel author Satoshi Wagahara understands fans’ frustrations and he recently took the opportunity to discuss the possibility of Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 on Twitter.

The author started off by noting that everyone wants to know if there’s going to be a second season of The Devil Is A Part Timer. Every time Wagahara talks on Twitter or at a public autograph session he always has people asking. Even his personal friends want to know. Wagahara says he always responds with “I don’t know” but that’s not the end of the discussion.

Wagahara is always telling people that the biggest fan of the The Devil Is A Part Timer anime series is himself. It may be “sad news” that the The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 2 release date has yet to be confirmed but pushing the original author won’t make the anime come out.

The Hataraku Maou-sama! author says, “Anime is big business, as well.” The corporate committees responsible for green lighting are certainly monitoring the page view numbers on platforms like Niconico. They’re aware of fans’ continued interest in The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 2 and that was the driving force behind reuniting the anime cast to create a new anime audio drama called Maou, Suteneko wo Hirou(or The Devil Adopts A Stray Cat). If anime viewers wish to see the Demon King again they need to keep generating good numbers.

However, Wagahara says he cannot promise this will cause The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 2 to be produced. The decision is out of his hands and it’s possible the higher-ups may not produce the The Devil Is A Part Timer sequel. Regardless, the author promises to put all of his effort into producing good work and continue writing The Devil Is A Part Timer light novels in order to meet readers’ demand.

In the end, the writer thanked everyone involved in the making of the The Devil Adopts A Stray Cat.“Thank you to all the people who listened,” he said. “I’m really thankful to you! See you next time!”

Hataraku Maou-sama! Season 2 Would Have Plenty Of Source Material From The Light Novel Series

Where does this leave anime fans? Satoshi Wagahara has been faithfully producing more light novels and so far the story is up to The Devil Is A Part Timer Volume 17 as of May of 2017. The final episode of the The Devil Is A Part Timer anime matched up with the end of Volume 3 so there’s literally multiple anime seasons worth of source material to draw upon. Wagahara’s output dramatically increased in 2013, with four volumes being published, but otherwise he has a tendency to create two to three volumes a year.

If the only point to producing the anime was to advertise the light novels and the manga then the business strategy worked. According to Anime News Network, the light novel was the fourth most popular back in 2013. In recent years, the The Devil Is A Part Timer English translation of the manga has repeatedly made the New York Times best sellers list for manga. As Wagahara puts it, the intentions of the buyers is what drives the anime business, so let’s hope there’s enough interest that The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 2 becomes a reality!

[Featured Image by Oniku]