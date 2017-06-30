‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’: New Content Coming After DLC Pack 4, Dabura, Half-Corrupted Fused Zamasu And More

All four downloadable content (DLC) packs for the hit fighting game, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, have been released, but the post-launch support will not end there.

According to Saiyan Island, the Japanese branch of publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced the release of a brand new DLC for the fighting game in the coming months.

Unfortunately, the company has yet to elaborate on what this Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC will be all about, but it did say that it will be a way for gamers to enjoy new events while allowing Bandai Namco to also keep the title fresh.

Fans will remember that back in August last year, the publisher said, via Gematsu, that apart from the four DLC packs, which have all been released, there will be more content leading up to the anniversary of the release of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which is on Oct. 25.

Bandai Namco promised “a year of free updates and new content” that would allow gamers to “extend your Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 experience for at least an entire year from the release” through regular free updates. Gamers can expect the studio to keep its word in the remaining four months.

As far as what sort of DLC to look forward to, Saiyan Island believes that it could be in the form of new raid bosses, character tournaments, and Frieza Siege events, which was what Bandai Namco did for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 in the past couple of months.

However, the publication also imagines a new DLC that will bring the likes of Demigra, Super Saiyan Rage Trunks, and Half-Corrupted Fused Zamasu to the fold, in addition to a flurry of new attacks and costumes.

This is totally doable since the version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 headed to the Nintendo Switch will include Demigra from the story mode of the original fighting game.

Super Saiyan Rage Trunks and Half-Corrupted Fused Zamasu are also already featured in the story mode of the recently released DLC Pack 4, but they are not playable.

It seems that Bandai Namco had planned to include the latter in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 all along after data miners found a hidden slot in the game for the Dragon Ball Super villain.

There were also references to Dabura and Buu (believed to be Gohan Absorbed Super Buu), which also hints the possibility that the two could be included in a future DLC.

However, nothing is confirmed at the moment other than future DLC updates for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, so for now, fans should just keep their eyes peeled for announcements and perhaps enjoy the DLC Pack 4 while they are it.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]