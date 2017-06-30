Jill Duggar Tricks Fans Into Thinking She’s Given Birth

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are busy preparing for the birth of their second child, and some fans were recently confused by a photo the pair posted on Instagram.

For Throwback Thursday, or #tbt, in which Instagram users affectionately share old photos of their childhood or other such events that happened several years ago, Derick Dillard shared a photo of their now 2-year-old son Israel moments after he was born. This threw fans for a loop, who thought this was the couple’s way of announcing that they had just given birth to their latest arrival.

The confusion was quickly cleared up when they realized it was actually just an older photo of Israel after all.

Jill Duggar has already stated that the baby will be due in July, though has not specifically stated the date. She and her husband have already been blasted for not allowing her to rest as her due date draws near. The couple have been seen hiking and doing an assortment of other activities that people don’t normally do when they are waiting for the birth of a baby, but Duggar women are often active until the very last moment before they have their new baby.

Newborn pic with Israel when he was just a tiny 9.5 lbs back in 2015. #tbt #prouddad A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

The pair have not stated if they will be having as many children as Jill Duggar’s mother did, as she gave birth to a whopping 19 children during her childbearing years, but they have followed the prescribed Duggar method of having children immediately after their marriage.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have spent the last few years in El Salvador, where they have acted as missionaries to locals in the area. Originally, Jill Duggar mentioned that she was going to help out with a midwife clinic in the local area, though it is unclear if she actually participated in this.

The pair are now safely back in Arkansas where they are likely to remain for the foreseeable future. They came back just in time for youngest sister, Joy-Anna’s wedding, and are preparing for the birth of their second son.

Jill Duggar will likely plan to have her new baby as a home birth.

???? my little baby! He's so affectionate. Can't believe he is so big already! #2yearsold #israeldaviddillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]