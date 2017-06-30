‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7: Henry’s Wife Is A ‘Strong-Willed’ Woman

Once Upon a Time Season 7 will introduce a slew of new characters, and one of them is Henry’s wife.

The previous season finale introduced Lucy (Alison Fernandez) as Henry’s (Andrew J. West) daughter. The appearance of the daughter raised multiple questions, including “who is her mother.” In their interviews post Season 6 finale, co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis had said that Once Upon a Time Season 7 would explore who Henry (Andrew J. West) fell in love with, adding that his and his wife’s romance would be “Once epic romance” just like Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming’s (Josh Dallas). At the time, they did not reveal details about the character. But, they denied that Victoria was the mother.

Some details have now emerged about Henry’s wife, although there is still no information on who will play the role and what is the character’s name. In the casting call, the character has been described as someone who is a “strong-willed, independent woman with a no-nonsense sensibility and a warm heart at her core,” according to TV Line‘s spoiler report.

Moreover, the report reveals that Lucy’s mother has faced tough times, but despite that, she is “sharp and resourceful.” She is also someone who never gives up on herself as well as on those who she supports.

Once Upon a Time Season 6 finale’s closing moments saw Lucy knocking at Henry’s apartment door and informing him that she was his daughter. She also told him, “Now, come on, your family needs you.” Henry is set to become the main protagonist of Season 7, taking forward the story along with new and old characters.

Evil Queen/Regina (Lana Parrilla), Rumple (Robert Carlyle) and Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) are the three characters from the previous six seasons who will continue to be part of the new adventure, and they will join forces with Henry and Lucy to embark on an epic quest to bring hope to their world.

A look at the #onceuponatime writers room board. Questions need to be answered! (Or we're just taking lunch orders…) A post shared by Adam Horowitz (@adamhorowitzla) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Emma Swan aka the Savior (Jennifer Morrison) will make an appearance in just an episode of Once Upon a Time Season 7, and other original cast members may or may not guest star in the new season. The new season is expected to be populated with new fairytale characters.

Meanwhile, Adam Horowitz‏ took to Twitter to reveal the title of Once Upon a Time Season 7’s premiere episode. It is “Hyperion Heights.” According to TV Line, the title hints that the series’ new adventure would no longer unfold in Storybrooke, and Hyperion Heights would be the new “home base.”

Here's the first #OnceUponATime #titlespoiler of season 7 — hope to see ya this fall! pic.twitter.com/fOYxMD7QQ5 — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) June 29, 2017

The 22-episode Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres on a new day this fall. The fantasy drama series is moving to Fridays from Sundays. ABC has yet to announce the premiere date.

