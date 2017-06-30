‘Big Brother 19’ Live Feed Spoilers: POV Players Picked, New Target Emerges, And Den Of Temptation Vote Result

Big Brother 19 has started with a bang. Last night when the live feeds came on, the feedsters learned that Meagan Lowder self-evicted after a blow up with Jessica and Alex. The BB19 house was on edge most of the night, trying to recover from a chaotic start to America’s favorite summer reality television show. However, they seem much more relaxed today as they wait for the POV competition to begin.

The BB19 players are waiting for the first power of veto challenge to be played later today. Cody Nickson (HOH), Jillian Parker (on the block), Alex Ow (on the block), Jason Dent, Matthew Clines, and Raven Walton were selected to play. Paul Abrahamian revealed that the competition usually starts around 4:30 p.m. (BBT) unless it is a hot day in which CBS will wait til the sun goes down.

As of right now, the Big Brother target seemed to be Alex. According to Online Big Brother, she was vocal in why she was put on the block and appears to think Jessica Graff had something to do with it. She claims that Jessica said a few racial comments, then when confronted she denied she said them. It looks like for now, Alex is the target for the week, but if she wins POV, that will all change.

Paul confirmed in a chat with the cameras that he won the Pendant of Power which keeps him safe for three weeks. It isn’t clear how it works, but it’s apparent that Paul doesn’t want the Big Brother house to find out that he won safety.

A good shot of the memory wall, with Megan's photo black and white #BB19 pic.twitter.com/APVOnR53fK — BB19 UPDATES ???????????? (@BB19FanBase) June 30, 2017

According to Big Brother Network, if Paul can stay off the block, then the house would never know he won. However, if he is put on the block, it could get interesting. Paul told the cameras that the safety is a “backup plan” but hopes that he doesn’t need to use it.

Paul won the power which keeps him safe for three evictions. However, the downside is he cannot win any other Den of Temptations twists the rest of the summer. As far as a consequence to Paul’s big win, it sounds like Ramses Soto may have received the consequence —we’ll know more about it on Sunday’s show.

Josh: I love that girl (Christmas). That girl is an angel. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/TFOZDlbAWB — Big Brother Feedster (@BBFeedster) June 30, 2017

It looks like a great start to Big Brother 19. Are you happy Paul won safety for three evictions?

Big Brother airs Wednesday, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

[Featured Image by CBS]