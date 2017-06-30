Catelynn Baltierra Sets The Record Straight About ‘Not Working’ Due To MTV Show

Catelynn Baltierra has filmed Teen Mom OG for years, as she was one of the original mothers featured on 16 & Pregnant. She was one of the only mothers to give her daughter up for adoption and MTV decided to feature her and Tyler Baltierra on the show to document what life is like after giving a baby up for adoption. For years, it was tough for Catelynn to move past the emotional struggles she experienced after giving up her daughter Carly for adoption. But these days, it sounds like she and Tyler are starting to figure out what they want to do with their lives.

On Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler bought a home they wanted to renovate and it sounds like Tyler really enjoyed the process. While they didn’t open up about the entire process on the show, it sounds like they may be interested in buying and flipping properties. For some reason, some people don’t think this is a real career. According to a new Instagram post, Catelynn Baltierra is now defending her decision to flip houses using her fans’ reactions. As it turns out, many of her fans understood her plan to flip homes.

#preach A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Of course, Catelynn Baltierra is not the first Teen Mom OG star to pursue the house-flipping business. Amber Portwood has already purchased a home with the goal of fixing it up to resell it for a profit. Maci Bookout chose a different avenue, as she’s been working in the media business and running a successful t-shirt line. In addition, Farrah Abraham has various businesses, and house-flipping may be one of them in the future.

My girl and I ❤️ A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Many of the Teen Mom stars have been criticized for not thinking about the future. Chelsea DeBoer’s father has revealed that MTV may be paying for the children’s education and they do get a hefty paycheck for filming the show. In other words, if the stars have been smart with their money, their work with MTV could take them far.

What do you think of Catelynn Baltierra being criticized for flipping homes as a career?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1]