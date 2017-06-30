Untitled Release Dates For Fox Marvel Movies Have Been Posted

It looks like Fox’s Marvel movie scheduled line-up has been finalized. The Exhibitor Relations Twitter feed posted release dates for untitled movies, according to Heroic Hollywood. Of course, there are already Fox comic book movies in the works, and this is yet another step toward reaching their goals.

Exhibitor Relations is a company established in 1974 and touts itself as a “leader in the field of entertainment research and data.” That said, it looks the tweet is legit and gives fans something to look forward to.

The following dates posted to the social media page are June 7, 2019; November 22, 2019; March 13, 2020; June 26, 2020; October 2, 2020; and March 5, 2021.

That said, this makes two for next year, three for the following, and finally one for early 2021. Of course, the latter year could host to other Marvel movies, but that remains to be seen. This makes six listed films in total.

To give you an idea of what release dates exist for Fox’s current slate of flicks, first comes X-Men: The New Mutants, set for April 13, 2018, which will be directed by The Fault in Our Stars’ Josh Boone. Meanwhile, Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, debuts June 1, 2018. X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which will be helmed by Simon Kinberg, is slated for Nov. 2, 2018.

This makes three total for that year.

Fox is all-in with Marvel setting new dates for UNTITLED FOX MARVEL flicks: 6/7/19, 11/22/19, 3/13/20, 6/26/20,10/2/20 & 3/5/21. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) June 30, 2017

The hazier connections would be a Fantastic Four flick, and of course, there’s been talks of an X-Force movie as well. There are rumors going around about how Fantastic Four will be more “kid-centric,” according to Bleeding Cool, and there will be a focus on Franklin and Valeria, the son and daughter to Reed Richards and Susan Storm.

So this leaves Deadpool 3, which listed on IMDb but without a release date. The only writers currently attached to the project are Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza. This film is rumored to involve the X-Forcem so it’ll be interesting to see how those two will tie in together. Then there is Gambit starring Channing Tatum, a film that will be produced by Lauren Shuler Donner, Reid Carolin, and Simon Kinberg.

So this makes four movies in the works without official dates. Do you have an idea of what films are tied to what release dates?

