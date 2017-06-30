Calvin Harris On Taylor Swift Split: ‘I Snapped’ And Succumbed To Outside Pressure

Calvin Harris regrets lashing out at ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, following their split in July of 2016. The 33-year-old Scottish DJ opened up about the circumstances that led to his Twitter rant against Swift in a new interview with British GQ.

“It was completely the wrong instinct… I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”

Calvin said it was challenging to watch his personal relationship with Taylor Swift unfold publicly. Harris noted that their break-up was much more heavily publicized than the actual relationship itself. Calvin said he and Taylor, 27, took steps to make sure their relationship would not become “a media circus” and Swift respected his feelings. Despite his past tweets about Taylor, Harris describes himself as a “positive guy.”

“I’m not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure.”

Following the highly publicized split, Calvin Harris said Swift and her team intentionally tried to make him “look bad” after it was revealed that she helped him write the lyrics and melody to his hit, “This Is What You Came For” which features Rihanna.

Harris initially called Swift an “amazing lyric writer.” However, in later tweets, Harris became defensive and said Swift was bored while she was off tour and looking for someone new to “try and bury.”

“Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though… I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-bf down for something to do… I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

At the time of the incident, Swift was dating 35-year-old British actor, Tom Hiddleston. Calvin’s comments fueled the ongoing heated feud between Taylor and Katy Perry. Harris and Perry, 32, released their collaboration called “Feels” earlier this week.

Upon reflection, Harris said, “It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters.”

Harris and Taylor Swift split in June 2016 after 15 months of dating. At the time, an insider close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that the relationship just wasn’t working anymore.

“For both of us, it was the wrong situation… It clearly wasn’t right, so it ended, but all of the stuff that happened afterward…”

Following Harris’ remarks, Us Weekly confirmed that Swift ended her three-month relationship with Hiddleston. It was reported that Tom wanted their relationship to be more public than Taylor was comfortable with and didn’t listen to her concerns about this when she brought them up.

A source close to the pair said Swift and Hiddleston got along great, but they were not working in the romantic sense.

After parting ways with Hiddleston, Swift is now reportedly linked to British actor, Joe Alwyn.

