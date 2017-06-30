Makeva Jenkins: Florida Mom Executed In Home After Facebook Post About Going From Homelessness To Being Rich

Makeva Jenkins, a mother-of-three, was killed execution-style with a single bullet inside her home. The 33-year-old Florida woman had posted about her amazing journey from homelessness to earning a six-figure income on Facebook just a few hours prior to her death.

At around 2 a.m., a masked armed intruder broke into her home in Lake Worth, Florida. Makeva Jenkins was standing only several yards from her children when the unidentified man fired a fatal round into her body.

It took only two years for Jenkins to make an incredible life transformation. Jenkins’ loved ones worry that the Facebook post may have led to her death, the Palm Beach Post reports. In the social media message posted a little before midnight on Wednesday, Makeva Jenkins said she as in “awe” of how far she had come.

The Facebook post also included a screenshot of an old conversation she had with a friend about financial management courses being offered locally for only $99. At the time, Jenkins did not even have $99 to spend on the education courses — or anything else.

“This lady reached out to me about my business plans. We’ve been Facebook friends for years but the last time we spoke was 8/2011,” the message from the murder victim read. “In this message I was inquiring about Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University offered through her church. I couldn’t even afford $99 at that time.”

Before she was shot by a masked home intruder, Makeva Jenkins posted about her journey from homelessness to beco… https://t.co/kiaBUNqC8d — Thus Spake (@thus_spake) June 30, 2017

Jenkins fast-forwarded to her current way of life in the same post and said she was homeless in 2013 and 2014, but in 2015, she made six figures for the first time. In 2017, the Lake Worth woman said she was making multiple six figures annually.

“No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business,” Makeva Jenkins said just hours before being shot and killed. “I’m saying this to say, anyone can do it. It takes determination and consistency.”

According to a report by CBS12, the man wearing a ski mask broke into her 4104 Plumbago Place home via the garage about two hours after the post was published to Facebook. The masked man held Jenkins, two other adults, and the victim’s three children at gunpoint. The children are aged 1, 7, and 13.

A man who was held captive by the intruder said he was eventually able to convince the gunman to allow the children to leave the room. Jenkins’ children were then moved into an adjoining pool area mere moments before their mother was shot and killed.

Once the children were out of the room, the masked man ordered all three adults to lie down on the floor. As soon as the victims were prone, Makeva Jenkins was shot once in the head. The killer fled the Lake Worth home in the victim’s car. The vehicle was later found alongside an area rode.

Jenkins was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. The murder suspect is still on the loose.

Makeva Jenkins pictures,killed with a single bullet to the head https://t.co/0hvn3LyQHapic.twitter.com/diR8BwEZXG — infowe (@infowe) June 30, 2017

“The family of Makeva Jenkins asks that their privacy be respected at this most trying time. All of your love, condolences, and well wishes are appreciated. Please keep the family in your prayers,” a post to the victim’s Facebook page read after announcing news reports about her murder were true.

Jenkins made her fortune running a consultancy firm that helps launch business plans for both small and medium size companies — the Prime Enterprise Group. Makeva was described as an extremely caring person who deeply loved her children, husband, and family. She and Euri Jenkins were married in 2011.

[Featured Image by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock]