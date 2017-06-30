A City In Iran Just Hit One Of The Hottest Temperatures Ever Recorded: Ahvaz Hits 127.4 F

A city in Iran recorded what may possibly be the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth, when the city of Ahvaz clocked in at 127.4 degrees Fahrenheit (53.0C), and may have even climbed as high as 129.2F (54.0C). If those readings are accurate, they would completely shatter the previous record for the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth.

As The Independent reports, there’s some ambiguity about the hottest temperature ever recorded, as well as how hot it actually got in Ahvaz, for several reasons. Mostly, it has to do with the accuracy of the measuring equipment in use at the time, as well as the credibility of the person reporting.

Nevertheless, French meteorologist Etienne Kapikian posted on Twitter that Ahvaz had topped the mercury out at “53.7°C” (128.7 degrees Fahrenheit). However, weather-tracking website The Weather Underground reported that Ahvaz got as hot as 129.2 degrees at both 4:51 and 5 pm local time. By way of comparison, today the high temp on Ahvaz, a city of about a million people, was a comparatively cool 108F.

If the literally searing heat weren’t enough, the people of Ahvaz are sweltering under a blanket of stifling humidity: thanks to hot, humid air blowing in from the Persian Gulf, the heat index — a measure of how hot the temperature feels on human skin when humidity is considered — exceeded 140 degrees

53.7°C ce 29 juin à #Ahwaz #Iran, record absolu national de chaleur (fiable) et #record mensuel (juin) pour le continent asiatique #heatwave pic.twitter.com/iNo2EXRCZt — Etienne Kapikian (@EKMeteo) June 30, 2017

You probably learned in junior high school science class that the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth was at California’s Death Valley, on July 10, 1913, when the temperature soared to 134F (57C). That was accepted as gospel by schoolchildren for generations; but in 2016, weather historian Christopher Burt wrote a paper that concluded that such a temperature was scientifically impossible, and chalked it up to reporting errors and/or imprecise equipment.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth, and which is generally accepted as scientific fact, was 129.2F (54C), recorded at Mitribah, Kuwait on July 21, 2016, and again at Death Valley, Calif., on June 30, 2013. That means that if Weather Underground’s claims of the high temperature at Ahvaz, Iran are correct, that record has been tied.

[Featured Image by MarianVejcik/Thinkstock]