‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: A First Order Casualty Teased

The First Order might suffer a major loss as they take on the Resistance in the highly-anticipated film Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi. However, it will not be the enemy who will deal the death blow.

While his story and origin will not be fleshed out that much in the sequel, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) will still do quite the damage in Star Wars: Episode 8.

A few months ago, it was revealed that instead of using full computer-generated imagery (CGI) on the character, which was the case in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, the Snoke that fans will see will in The Last Jedi be a mixture of both CGI and practical effects.

According to Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, the production team made use of some sort of a suit or puppet for a more realistic version of Snoke in Star Wars: Episode 8.

Zeroh said that it was difficult for the team to operate the suit and that the eyes of Snoke were puppeteered primarily for the villainous character’s close-up shots in The Last Jedi.

One of the Star Wars: Episode 8 sequences filmed at Pinewood Studios that the Snoke suit was used for, according to Zeroh, involved the character charging towards General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) “as if he was about to kill him.”

There has been some speculation regarding the fate of General Hux in the film, and many provided reasons fans should worry about the Starkiller Base commander. In The Force Awakens, fans saw him almost always clashing with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who is considered his rival.

General Hux is also known for being keen on getting the job done and not allowing anyone or anything to get in the way. This is also why he and Kylo Ren do not get along. The official website of Star Wars also describes him as one who “considers it his destiny to rule the galaxy.”

If he means that in the Emperor Palpatine level, this desire already puts him on the opposite side of Snoke. The fact that he frequently comes to blows with the First Order leader’s precious apprentice, which is expected to happen again in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, places him in a more dangerous position.

Knowing this, The Last Jedi might see Hux do something that Snoke would not like in the name of completing a mission, giving the master a reason to kill him. Add to that the fact that the fate of officers on the evil side of the galaxy in the Star Wars universe is not exactly the greatest.

While there is no way of knowing at the moment, what is being said is that Star Wars: Episode 8 will provide a better look at Snoke as Kylo Ren and General Hux will be in his presence as opposed to the character using a hologram to communicate with them. This also puts them within his physical reach, making it easier for him to kill them if he wanted to.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]